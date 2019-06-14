World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. OMA
  6. The Avery Mixed Use Building / OMA

The Avery Mixed Use Building / OMA

  • 14:00 - 14 June, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Avery Mixed Use Building / OMA
Save this picture!
The Avery Mixed Use Building / OMA, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte + 11

  • Project Team

    Shohei Shigematsu (Partner in Charge), Jason Long(Partner in Charge), Ted Lin (Project Architect), Ahmadreza Schricker, Sumit Sahdev, Hannah Tulis, Nils Sanderson, Evan Wiskup, Alex Yuen,Alexandre Pavlidis, Mitchell Lorberau, Jeremy Kim, Carly Dean, Lauren Lochry, Ian Watchorn

  • Competition Team

    Shohei Shigematsu (Partner in Charge), Jason Long (Partner in Charge), Lawrence Siu (Project Leader), Yusef Ali Dennis, Cecilia del Pozo, Felita Li, Ariel Poliner, Anh Tran

  • Low Rise/Podium Architect

    Fougeron Architecture

  • Executive Architect

    HKS, YA Studio

  • Interior Design

    Clodagh Design

  • Landscape Architect

    CMG, Cliff Lowe Associates

  • Structural Engineer

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates

  • MEP Engineer

    CB Engineers
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. Related California, the West Coast affiliate of the nation’s largest privately-owned real estate firm, Related Companies, announces the completion of the penthouse and amenities of its highly anticipated residential high-rise, The Avery. Located in the heart of San Francisco’s newly emerged Transbay District, the tower is designed by OMA in collaboration with New York firm Clodagh Design (tower interior), Fougeron Architecture (podium architects), HKS (architect of record) and Jay Jeffers (penthouse interior).

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

Located four blocks from the San Francisco Bay, The Avery will be an important anchor along the eastern end of Folsom Street. Comprised of a 576-foot tower and two podium buildings, OMA’s masterplan for The Avery defines a residential development with an urban gesture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

“Transbay is changing into a place where San Francisco’s future is developing. Our building is located at the neighborhood’s center, so we wanted the site to be both a connector and a destination” said Jason Long, Partner at OMA. “We are thrilled to be completing our first tower on the West Coast. The building is shaped to weave together multiple scales and optimize views out to the city and Bay,” continued Shohei Shigematsu, Partner at OMA

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

While residential towers are typically closed off from the life of the city around them, The Avery opens the site to the public by introducing a new lane connecting Folsom Street―the neighborhood’s main boulevard—with Clementina―an intimate pedestrian corridor. Splitting the podium in two, the lane activates the building’s base with an urban living room lined with retail amenities, lush green walls and landscaping to provide a respite for the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

At the west side of the site, a 56-story residential tower combines condominiums, market rate apartments and affordable housing with various shared amenity spaces. The same urban gesture that creates the lane translates vertically up the lower half of the tower. At the 33rd Floor, above the datum established by adjacent buildings, the south face of the building is sculpted to mirror the sloping façade on the north below. As on the north face, the tapering façade on the north is expressed as a series of stepped projections or crenellations.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The tower interiors were designed by Clodagh Design, who were inspired by the Bay Area’s connection to nature and wellness. Informed by the architecture as well, the design establishes warmth and intimacy within the building. “The Avery design experience has been both a deep joy and an honor for me and for the entire team at Clodagh Design, from start to finish,” said Irish-born, New York City-based Clodagh. Related Companies understands and encourages Clodagh Design’s wellness tenets of biophilia, Feng Shui, biogeometry and chakra healing that create total harmony and wellbeing for all of The Avery’s residents and the staff alike.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OMA
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture United States
Cite: "The Avery Mixed Use Building / OMA" 14 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919113/the-avery-mixed-use-building-oma/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream