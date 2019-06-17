World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Studio Gang Breaks Ground on Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York

Studio Gang Breaks Ground on Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Gang Breaks Ground on Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York
Save this picture!
Studio Gang Breaks Ground on Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York, Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang

Studio Gang has broken ground on the American Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York. Called the Richard Gilder Center, the project held its groundbreaking ceremony on June 12 to kick off construction. Designed by Jeanne Gang, the $383 million Center was first proposed seven years ago. The project was made to link a range of museum buildings for better circulation throughout the campus.

Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang + 12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang

The Museum of Natural History expansion will include new galleries, classrooms, a theater, and an expanded library. Studio Gang was inspired by geological canyons and glacial forms in this design, which features an undulating, cavernous structure made of reinforced concrete. As founder Jeanne Gang said, “We uncovered a way to vastly improve visitor circulation and museum functionality, while tapping into the desire for exploration and discovery that is so emblematic of science and also such a big part of being human. Upon entering the space, natural daylight from above and sight lines to various activities inside invite movement through the Central Exhibition Hall on a journey toward deeper understanding. The architectural design grew out of the museum’s mission.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang

The 230,000-square-foot Gilder Center will be anchored by the Central Exhibition Hall, which will feature a “grand central staircase” with seating steps. It will have several bridges and connections to existing parts of the museum, as well as to new areas such as the redesigned Halls of Gems and Minerals, set to open in the fall of 2020. The Landmarks Preservation Committee chairwoman, Sarah Carroll, said that the Center “will be both a literal and abstract reference to the purpose of the Museum and to the forms, materials, and details of the other prominent buildings within this complex.”

Construction for the Museum of Natural History expansion is expected to last three years.

News via 6sqft

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Studio Gang Breaks Ground on Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York" 17 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919110/studio-gang-breaks-ground-on-museum-of-natural-history-expansion-in-new-york/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream