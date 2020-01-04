Äärellä Restaurant / Hirvilammi Architects

+ 15

Lead Architects: Teemu Hirvilammi, Architect SAFA, visiting professor

Design Team: Juha Haapamäki, concept designer, Juho Pussinen, construction engineer

Clients: Äärella and Juurella restaurants, Miia Keski-Nikkola and Jani Unkeri

Collaborators: Soundscape by Sami Silén, musician and researcher

ÄÄRELLÄ, (aka” by the”), -restaurant is designed to a town of Seinäjoki, known Alvar Aalto buildings. The restaurant situates in a street corner with a fully open glass facade. It is located next to the former Civil Guard Building by Alvar Aalto from 1920s, what still has lots of influences by the works of architect Gunnar Asplund, but the longer views open towards the Alvar Aalto center of Seinäjoki with theater, city hall and government office building.

The interior and architecture of the space is inspired by phenomenological design and architectural approach. The concept of the restaurant is to appeal for all the senses, not only the beautiful tastes of food, but also what you see, hear and touch.

All materials are selected in order to create unconscious experience of pleasure and comfortable by placing timber or wool to user close to client. These materials are haptic; rather soft and warm sense when touching. These materials tend to clean them self and be anti-bacterial as a benefit.

A musician and a researcher, Sami Silén, has composed a unique soundscape especially for the restaurant. It is interacting with the change hour and brightness of the day. Soundscape contains natural sounds as well as the music references of local folklore but also human voices of different emotions.

The choice of the materials is following the philosophy of the food. Most of the materials are by a local provider except the timber, what is recycled oak, having a new life after 200 year. You feel good in this space.