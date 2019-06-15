World
  Mayank Thammalla Transforms the Venetian Canals into an Architectural Canvas

Mayank Thammalla Transforms the Venetian Canals into an Architectural Canvas

Mayank Thammalla Transforms the Venetian Canals into an Architectural Canvas
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla

Nothing is ordinary about the Italian city of Venice. Whether it is the vividly-colored architecture that dates back to Gothic and Byzantine eras, or the fact that the city is floating on water, culturally-rich Venice is an intriguing destination for people of all backgrounds and interests.

With every visit to Venice, London-based architect and photographer Mayank Thammalla found himself discovering new scenic views of the city, ones that are often tucked beneath its architecture. In his recent photographic series ‘Echoes of Venice’, Thammalla used the canal ripples as his canvas and displayed the deteriorating architecture of Venice from a unique, inverted perspective.

© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla

I found a sense of calmness as the reflections assured me that my reality can be whatever I can imagine, that is not consumed by societies conceptions on the world. I thought to myself, nothing can be more real than this; the reflections painted by motion that exploded into millions of colors and formations - Mayank Thammalla

© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
© Mayank Thammalla
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Mayank Thammalla Transforms the Venetian Canals into an Architectural Canvas" 15 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

