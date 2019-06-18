Watch • Tree&stone / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

+ 37

Interior Design Team Tianliang Ding, Jian Yang, Xiaofeng Huang, Yanhua Wu

Landscape Design Team Ruokan Zhen, Qiming Xie More Specs Less Specs

From the architect

The construction of beautiful villagers needs to protect the “ecological” environment, “let the residents see the mountains and see the water”. While paying attention to the construction of “morphology”, it is necessary to carry out the construction of “literature” and “remember to live in the hometown”. Therefore, the rural memory museum that retains the rural folk customs, the memory of the times, and the continuation of the local context has emerged as a new public building in the new countryside. It is also a museum, a “museum” in the countryside, a “living” museum in the original environment, and a shared living roomwhere villagers gather and exchange visitors.

Project introduction

Sevenhe mountain • village living room is located in shushi village, changan town, fuyang, hangzhou, zhejiang province. Surrounded by green hills, huyuan creek turns continuously from hengcha village to form a big s-shape, winding past the village, and enjoying the good reputation of "crane habitat, landscape tai chi village". In recent years, on the basis of protecting the pattern of traditional villages, the local government has carried out environmental governance optimization. It is expected that the original chemical village will become a beautiful village with blue sky, white clouds, green mountains and rivers and traditional landscape and pastoral scenery.

The village living room is rebuilt from the old auditorium located in the center of the village. The original building was a two-story wooden structure of 600 square meters. It was built in the 1960s and 1970s. The west side of the site and the south side of the field of vision is better, close to the crisscross paths of pastoral scenery, the distance has mountains meandering green screen overlapping.

The project retains the main wooden structure system of the building, such as beams, columns and trusses, and carries out overall reinforcement and heightening treatment, while the rest are dismantled and rebuilt. The naturally curved beams and columns, which are "tottering", have precipitated the past history and become the most profound "memory" in this space.

On the basis of continuing the high open space characteristics of the main body of the auditorium, the interior space "opens the skylight" on the dark and dreary roof to introduce sunlight to weaken the difference between indoor and outdoor space and inject new vitality into it.

According to the functional requirements, the new space is extended to the south side, and its outer wall is enclosed by transparent floor-to-ceiling glass, carrying on the peaceful dialogue between "new" and "old", "building" and "environment" under the eaves of the original architectural features.

On the west side of the main entrance, the original "people" sloping roof extends outward to form an open porch, under which three or five bamboo grilles hang down from the roof. Together with the "L" shaped mirror pool and a few pebbly low walls, they form an entrance transition space with a good sense of identification and experience, showing the rural charm of jiangnan. Under the porch, the broad eaves become the "view frame" of the distant mountains, the scenery around the shallow pool was edited, through the curtain like hanging bamboo grilles to see the villagers across the pond smoke curling up... The picture in front of the corridor is the architectural footnote to the beautiful rural life before us.

The external space retains the original square space on the south side, making it adapt to the multi-functional needs of farmers' daily production and life and new gathering and celebration. The paddy field near the west side is transformed into the lotus pond landscape with implied tai chi pattern. On the other side of the lotus pond, mountain peach trees are planted on the opposite bank. Standing on the square, people can see the creek beach at the edge of the village, which opens up a rural landscape space with distinct theme for the country living room.