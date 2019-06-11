Oldmeetsnew House / Block Architects

World
© Quangdam
© Quangdam

© Quangdam

  • Architects

    Block Architects

  • Location

    Trà Vinh, Vietnam

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architect in Charge

    Đặng Đức Hoà, Nguyễn Việt Khoa

  • Area

    148.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quangdam
© Quangdam
© Quangdam
© Quangdam
© Quangdam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Tra Vinh, a city full of fresh air, hospitality, and rustic charm. Not being heavily urbanized, the city retains plenty of traditional pagodas and residential areas. Generations of the Vietnamese, Chinese and Khmer residing here have built a particular cross-cultural life.

© Quangdam
© Quangdam
© Quangdam
© Quangdam

Before planning the house, we wondered how the new one would interact and harmonize with the surroundings, especially the buildings nearby, so that they could form a harmonious combination without dimming the spirit and individuality of the house itself, which serves as a shelter and a home to which the whole family would be attached.

© Quangdam
© Quangdam
© Quangdam
© Quangdam

Bricks form an outermost cover to protect the whole house. Also, they can filter the inner microclimate. Buffers such as lobbies, porches and voids are reasonably arranged to circulate fresh air. The floor plan draws its inspiration from traditional three-part country houses, which include three main areas in the heart and two bedrooms on either side. These areas lie parallel to the adjacent empty land in order to harness natural wind and light.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Section
Section
Diagram
Diagram

This contemporary house contains some reminders of traditional architecture, so that it looks fresh and pleasingly harmonious with the landscape. Seen from above, the house looks like two small pure white blocks contrasting with its separate brick shell. That is our metaphor for the relation between the old and the new, the private and the common, and the family's generations. More importantly, it is very family values which shelter and motivate all of us.

© Quangdam
© Quangdam

