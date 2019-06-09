World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Düsseldorf University's Brutalist Architecture Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli

Düsseldorf University's Brutalist Architecture Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Düsseldorf University's Brutalist Architecture Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
Düsseldorf University's Brutalist Architecture Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli, © Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli

Although Brutalist architecture is often criticized for its raw, unfinished look, it has been frequently used in the design of public buildings, with many becoming iconic landmarks. Some architects chose to break away from typical concrete structures and implemented a pop of color on the walls, window frames, and flooring, adding some dynamism to the monotonous palette.

Shot with a Leica M6 film camera, architecture and interior design photographer Luciano Spinelli photographed the Düsseldorf University campus, displaying the contrast between its brutalist architecture and vibrant design features.

Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this picture!
© Luciano Spinelli
© Luciano Spinelli
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Düsseldorf University's Brutalist Architecture Through the Lens of Luciano Spinelli" 09 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918682/dusseldorf-universitys-brutalist-architecture-through-the-lens-of-luciano-spinelli/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream