  7. The Duke Housing / Acton Ostry Architects

The Duke Housing / Acton Ostry Architects

  • 09:00 - 8 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
The Duke Housing / Acton Ostry Architects
The Duke Housing / Acton Ostry Architects, © Michael Elkan
© Michael Elkan

© Michael Elkan © Michael Elkan © Michael Elkan © Michael Elkan + 23

  • Architects

    Acton Ostry Architects

  • Location

    333 E 11th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 3J5, Canada

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architects

    Russell Acton, Mark Ostry

  • Design Team

    Alan Davis, Stewart Child, Michael Fugeta, Samantha Patterson, Thomas Rooksby, Bob Sumpter, Sergei Vakhrameev, Kim Winston

  • Area

    15263.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Michael Elkan

  • Structural

    Read Jones Christoffersen Ltd.

  • Mechanical

    Rocky Point Engineering Ltd.

  • Electrical

    MCW Consultants

  • Landscape

    Durante Kreuk Landscape Architects

  • Interiors

    Bobs Your Uncle Design Inc.
© Michael Elkan
© Michael Elkan

Text description provided by the architects. In recent years, the City of Vancouver introduced housing policies to address current and future needs for housing affordability and choice in the ever-evolving urban environment. The new policies allow strategically located sites to be rezoned to permit greater height and density in exchange for developers committing to provide and operate rental housing for a period of 60 years or for the life of the building. The Duke responds to these challenges with a new rental building typology inspired by precedents from the UK. The Duke is a 14-storey mixed-use development with 12-storeys of residential rental accommodation located above a two-storey commercial podium. The unit mix comprises 25% two-bedroom family units with one-bedroom and studio units making up the balance.

© Michael Elkan
© Michael Elkan

To achieve economic viability as a rental development, the project had to achieve a relatively high density within a 14-storey height limit imposed by the City. Use of a typical double-loaded corridor form of development set back from the lot lines could not realize the density required for economic viability. To achieve the required density, the living units are pushed out to the lot lines, thereby accommodating a greater number of units on the site. Positioning the units at the perimeter of the site created a figure/ground plan configuration with a void at the centre that was developed as a soaring open-air circulation space to access the units. A high-tensile steel and Teflon membrane structure is suspended above the open-air atrium to protect the space from the elements, with portions extending past the void to shelter portions of the extensive rooftop communal terrace.

© Michael Elkan
© Michael Elkan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Michael Elkan
© Michael Elkan

The trapezoidal shape of the site creates a dynamic spatial quality to the atrium that is further enhanced through the play of multi-coloured entrance doors against a backdrop of white finish surfaces. A narrow, vertical south-facing slot provides glimpses into and out of the atrium space; while an 18-metre high, pink-coloured hanging art installation washes shafts of coloured light into the brilliant white atrium. Three communal outdoor landscaped terraces span the sunlit slot to stimulate impromptu social interactions between residents. Two amenity rooms are located on the uppermost floors with direct stair access to the rooftop terrace amenities that includes a children’s play zone, urban agriculture, a dog-friendly space, and social seating with a barbeque area.

© Michael Elkan
© Michael Elkan

The rental units are oriented outward, with a staggered elevational treatment that reflects the shifting nature of the traffic pattern passing by on the adjacent arterial thoroughfare. The building has a robust character and quality that features masonry cladding with steel and glass finishes. Studio units have shallow ‘Juliet’ balconies, while larger family units feature larger projecting balconies.  The overwhelmingly positive response from residents suggest that The Duke may have set an important precedent – one likely to be followed by many future developments in Vancouver.

© Michael Elkan
© Michael Elkan

Project location

