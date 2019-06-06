World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Stanley Tigerman Dies at 88

Stanley Tigerman Dies at 88

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Stanley Tigerman Dies at 88
Save this picture!
Stanley Tigerman Dies at 88, © Lee Bey
© Lee Bey

Architect and and godfather of Chicago's architectural community, Stanley Tigerman, has passed away. At 88 years old, Tigerman died in his home town of Chicago after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Former director of the architecture school at the University of Illinois at Chicago, he founded his own practice, Tigerman McCurry, in the early 1960s.

Save this picture!
The Anti-Cruelty Animal Shelter. Image © Lee Bey
The Anti-Cruelty Animal Shelter. Image © Lee Bey

Tigerman's career was defined by provocation; he inserted formal and programmatic play into the tenets of modernism, and in turn, challenged standard of late-20th Century architectural design. Tigerman's Anti-Cruelty Society Building from 1981 in Chicago's River North neighborhood exemplifies this idea, showcasing his anamorphic design and wit. As one of Tigerman's later works, he is also noted for the design of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in the Chicago suburb of Skokie.

In 1994 Tigerman founded Archeworks with designer Eva Maddox. The nonprofit design incubator was created to "use the power of design to challenge social, cultural and environmental challenges in Chicago." Tigerman is perhaps best known as an influential voice in Chicago's architecture and urbanism scenes. His legacy for promoting architects and designers across the city continues to shape contemporary design.

News via Architect magazine.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Stanley Tigerman Dies at 88" 06 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918604/stanley-tigerman-dies-at-88/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream