Steven Holl's Sliced Porosity Block, Through the Lens of Kris Provoost

Architectural photographer Kris Provoost has published his latest series, on the subject of Steven Holl’s Sliced Porosity Block in Chengdu, China. Designed in 2007, and completed five years later, the scheme sought to break the standard typology of Chinese cities, bringing public interaction to new heights. Six years on from the building’s completion, Provoost captured the building immersed in the daily life of Chengdu citizens.

Forming giant public plazas with a mix of various functions, the group of five towers is intended to be seen as more of a public area despite its towering design as already witnessed in the site. Its sun sliced geometry results from required minimum daylight exposures to the surrounding urban fabric prescribed by code and calculated by the precise geometry of sun angles. The large public space framed by the block is formed into three valleys inspired by a poem of Du Fu (713-770). In some of the porous openings, chunks of different buildings are inserted.

Below, we have republished a selection of Provoost’s images, with the full set available in the gallery at the bottom of the article or on his official site here. We have previously brought you images of the project underway, and images from Hufton + Crow shortly after the building’s completion.