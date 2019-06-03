World
Sea Front Villa / ARQ TAILOR'S Architecture & Interiors
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Text description provided by the architects. Sea Front Villa gets its name by being a unique front line luxury property overlooking the sea. It’s located in Quinta da Marinha, a well-known selected resort in the Estoril – Cascais area, considered the Portuguese Riviera for its lovely dune extended beaches, ancient enchanting palaces, and refined lifestyle. Laying in a plot of land of 3.050 m2 and built area of 1.068 m2, this twelve room family house was intended to be a showcase for elegant, contemporary architecture and design.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
In order to fulfill this expectation, the project would respect the amazing beauty of the sea view and natural surroundings, by using pure, well-framed lines, big volume of fenestration and glass, as a special feature.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
To serve this indoor-outdoor dialectic purpose, we have specifically elaborated extra slim window frames, of almost non-existent expression, to allow huge spans of glass instead of walls but with dilution in the space that usually frames don’t have. Also, materials and finishes were sourced from around the world and selected for their quality as for beauty, rarity, and sustainability. Warm woods cover the floor, ceilings, and wardrobes, unifying and enlarging the rooms while adding a peaceful, natural quality to living spaces.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
All sanitary facilities were covered with marble coming from chosen stone blocks (including a Thasssos block) of which all sections were previously defined, then cut and executed to measure, customizing each bathroom. Some other options and extras reinforce the projects differential aspect, like extended ceiling height or floor-to-ceiling door. Another example is the bathroom equipment with high-performance shower and extra-large tubs, a stunning range of chrome and nickel bathroom fittings.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Furthermore, the villa contains simple life-enhancing technology for people who are not technically aware, yet want to enjoy the benefits of modern life. For instance, light and temperature are balanced by detectors that help ensure the property is constantly comfortable. Light levels, inside and outside the property, are controlled and all the window blinds are automatically corrected, to prevent sunlight damage to decoration and furniture. Also, certain windows are opened or closed, to maintain ventilation and keep the villa cool with minimal environmental impact.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
The ground floor features the dining room, living room, one toilet, three bedrooms, one suite, an office, a fantastic inner garden and a large and modern kitchen with an island. All oriented towards the sea and outdoor deck to provide a true sense of seamless indoor-outdoor living. A further two bedroom, two bedroom suites, including the fantastic master suite with a generously sized dressing room, are found on the second floor, along with a private terrace over the Atlantic ocean.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
