Architecture For Workplaces: Lectures And Internships with UNStudio, Alfonso Femia, L22, Morphosis, 3XN, Amdl Michele De Lucchi

YACademy launches the first edition of Architecture for Workplaces, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms.

102 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop, lectures and placement opportunities in internationally-renowned architectural firms like UNStudio, Alfonso Femia, L22, Morphosis, 3XN, and Amdl Michele De Lucchi.

The Course

They are the places where we spend most of our day. They influence our creativity, our thoughts and our relationships. They define the identity of a company or brand.

Workplaces are the cathedrals of our time. Modern technologies have completely changed the way we work, which is not linked to a place or a workstation anymore. Now, the way we work is rather connected to the ability of a space to instill ideas, inspire creativity and foster a business spirit.

Spaces have to be flexible and dynamic like the work they have to host. For this reason, architects able to interpret change and to design efficient and safe spaces consistent with the modern-day volatility are needed.

By learning notions regarding ergonomics, perception and new work patterns, architects will learn to design efficient spaces that can foster the founding values for the growth and competitiveness of any company: sense of belonging, pride and team spirit.

By learning about interior design and large-scale design, participants will delve into technical and composition topics according to a course, which is composed by 102 of lessons, 30 workshop hours and numerous lectures given by distinguished professionals.

At the end of the course, YACademy’s Placement office will ensure participants a proposal of internship or collaboration in one of the partner studios.

YACADEMY

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.

Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.

102 Hours Of Lessons

DESIGNING FURNITURE | 6 hours

Complements and solutions for workplaces

Marco Roversi | Cesare Roversi

SAFETY AND WELL-BEING | 9 hours

Rules and good practice to organize spaces

Alessandro Adamo | DEGW | L22

SMART-WORKING AND NEW MODELS OF BUSINESS | 8 hours

The architectural space and the 4.0 challenge

Silvia Mion | HFARM

THE URBAN INSERTION OF ARCHITECTURES FOR WORK | 8 hours

Workplaces and their relation with their context

Tommaso Principi | OBR

THE INDUSTRIAL WORK | 16 hours

The design of industries and production plants

Francesco Conserva e Maurizio Piolanti | Open Project

THE INTELLECTUAL WORK | 6 hours

The design of offices and workplaces

Agostino Ghirardelli | SBGA - Blengini Ghirardelli

WORKPLACES AND BRANDING | 12 hours

The success of the brand through architecture

Domenico D’Alessio | FUD - Lombardini 22

CASE HISTORY | 16 hours

Examples and successful cases in architecture for work

Andrea Zamboni | Zamboni Associati

TECHNICAL DESIGN FOR WORKPLACES | 9 hours

Technologies, finishes and installation for architectures for work

Design Units of Partner Companies

GREEN WORKPLACES | 12 hours

Energetic efficiency of the architectures for work

Alessandro Marata | Università degli Studi di Bologna

Special Lectures

DESIGN TO MOVE: Design by Foster + Partners

Nicola Scaranaro | Foster + Partners

SAHIBINDEN.COM: The recreational aspects of workplaces

Kerem Erginoğlu & Hasan Çalışlar | Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects

INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACES GURUS: From Disney to Google

Clive Wilkinson | Clive Wilkinson Architects

STRESS REDUCTION POD: Escape from burnout!

Frans van Vuure | UNStudio

ENI HEADQUARTER: Architecture for energy

Arne Emerson | Morphosis

SHAPING INNOVATION: The Italian Space Agency

Alfonso Femia | Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia AF517

VERSATILITY: From the atelier to the power plant

Michele De Lucchi | aMDL Michele De Lucchi Studio

WORKPLACES & INTERIOR: The project of the existent

Alberto Cecchetto | Studio Cecchetto

HIGH-DENSITY PROJECTS

Marie Hesseldahl Larsen | 3XN

ALITALIA, SWATCH AND IBM: Workspaces interior

Massimo Iosa Ghini | Iosa Ghini Associati

30-Hour Workshop

Creation of a Startup District in the Stephenson area, Milan

The workshop will offer strategic solutions concerning a real architectural project: the area Stephenson in Milan. It is a complex of 5 abandoned skyscrapers in the immediate vicinity of the area of Expo 2015. Through the workshop, students will redevelop this area by creating a new model of business incubator to become the origin and reference for any type of startup company. Moreover, it will feature and outdo the most modern innovation experiments in architecture for business. In the wake of the leaders of the digital economy and Silicon Valley, the work spaces Unipol aims to generate will have to be places, which foster collaboration and socialization.

Placement

At the end of the lessons, YACademy’s placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration offer in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic:

UNStudio - Alfonso Femia - L22 - Morphosis - 3XN - Amdl Michele De Lucchi

Partners

The project is in cooperation with:

Urban Up Unipol - Cesare Roversi - OPEN Project - Marazzi - Citterio

More information at: www.yacademy.it

Contact: studenti@yacademy.it