Architecture For Workplaces: Lectures And Internships with UNStudio, Alfonso Femia, L22, Morphosis, 3XN, Amdl Michele De Lucchi

YACademy launches the first edition of Architecture for Workplaces, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms.
102 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop, lectures and placement opportunities in internationally-renowned architectural firms like UNStudio, Alfonso Femia, L22, Morphosis, 3XN, and Amdl Michele De Lucchi.
The Course
They are the places where we spend most of our day. They influence our creativity, our thoughts and our relationships. They define the identity of a company or brand.
Workplaces are the cathedrals of our time. Modern technologies have completely changed the way we work, which is not linked to a place or a workstation anymore. Now, the way we work is rather connected to the ability of a space to instill ideas, inspire creativity and foster a business spirit.
Spaces have to be flexible and dynamic like the work they have to host. For this reason, architects able to interpret change and to design efficient and safe spaces consistent with the modern-day volatility are needed.
By learning notions regarding ergonomics, perception and new work patterns, architects will learn to design efficient spaces that can foster the founding values for the growth and competitiveness of any company: sense of belonging, pride and team spirit.
By learning about interior design and large-scale design, participants will delve into technical and composition topics according to a course, which is composed by 102 of lessons, 30 workshop hours and numerous lectures given by distinguished professionals.
At the end of the course, YACademy’s Placement office will ensure participants a proposal of internship or collaboration in one of the partner studios.
YACADEMY
YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.
Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.
102 Hours Of Lessons
DESIGNING FURNITURE | 6 hours
Complements and solutions for workplaces
Marco Roversi | Cesare Roversi
SAFETY AND WELL-BEING | 9 hours
Rules and good practice to organize spaces
Alessandro Adamo | DEGW | L22
SMART-WORKING AND NEW MODELS OF BUSINESS | 8 hours
The architectural space and the 4.0 challenge
Silvia Mion | HFARM
THE URBAN INSERTION OF ARCHITECTURES FOR WORK | 8 hours
Workplaces and their relation with their context
Tommaso Principi | OBR
THE INDUSTRIAL WORK | 16 hours
The design of industries and production plants
Francesco Conserva e Maurizio Piolanti | Open Project
THE INTELLECTUAL WORK | 6 hours
The design of offices and workplaces
Agostino Ghirardelli | SBGA - Blengini Ghirardelli
WORKPLACES AND BRANDING | 12 hours
The success of the brand through architecture
Domenico D’Alessio | FUD - Lombardini 22
CASE HISTORY | 16 hours
Examples and successful cases in architecture for work
Andrea Zamboni | Zamboni Associati
TECHNICAL DESIGN FOR WORKPLACES | 9 hours
Technologies, finishes and installation for architectures for work
Design Units of Partner Companies
GREEN WORKPLACES | 12 hours
Energetic efficiency of the architectures for work
Alessandro Marata | Università degli Studi di Bologna
Special Lectures
DESIGN TO MOVE: Design by Foster + Partners
Nicola Scaranaro | Foster + Partners
SAHIBINDEN.COM: The recreational aspects of workplaces
Kerem Erginoğlu & Hasan Çalışlar | Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architects
INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACES GURUS: From Disney to Google
Clive Wilkinson | Clive Wilkinson Architects
STRESS REDUCTION POD: Escape from burnout!
Frans van Vuure | UNStudio
ENI HEADQUARTER: Architecture for energy
Arne Emerson | Morphosis
SHAPING INNOVATION: The Italian Space Agency
Alfonso Femia | Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia AF517
VERSATILITY: From the atelier to the power plant
Michele De Lucchi | aMDL Michele De Lucchi Studio
WORKPLACES & INTERIOR: The project of the existent
Alberto Cecchetto | Studio Cecchetto
HIGH-DENSITY PROJECTS
Marie Hesseldahl Larsen | 3XN
ALITALIA, SWATCH AND IBM: Workspaces interior
Massimo Iosa Ghini | Iosa Ghini Associati
30-Hour Workshop
Creation of a Startup District in the Stephenson area, Milan
The workshop will offer strategic solutions concerning a real architectural project: the area Stephenson in Milan. It is a complex of 5 abandoned skyscrapers in the immediate vicinity of the area of Expo 2015. Through the workshop, students will redevelop this area by creating a new model of business incubator to become the origin and reference for any type of startup company. Moreover, it will feature and outdo the most modern innovation experiments in architecture for business. In the wake of the leaders of the digital economy and Silicon Valley, the work spaces Unipol aims to generate will have to be places, which foster collaboration and socialization.
Placement
At the end of the lessons, YACademy’s placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration offer in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic:
UNStudio - Alfonso Femia - L22 - Morphosis - 3XN - Amdl Michele De Lucchi
Partners
The project is in cooperation with:
Urban Up Unipol - Cesare Roversi - OPEN Project - Marazzi - Citterio
More information at: www.yacademy.it
Contact: studenti@yacademy.it