  19th Street Residence / Sidell Pakravan Architects

19th Street Residence / Sidell Pakravan Architects

  16:00 - 3 June, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
19th Street Residence / Sidell Pakravan Architects
19th Street Residence / Sidell Pakravan Architects, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The 19th street residence, a major renovation to the building owner’s unit on the top floor of a San Francisco apartment building that included a penthouse addition, explores the insertion of two volumes into the space and how these volumes set up a relationship between form, program, and urban context.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The renovation of an apartment in a banal San Francisco building plays a set of distincct volumetric insertions against the dominant horizontal planes of existing low ceiling heights. One volume controsl vertical movement through the space, while a second defines the main living area and breaks through the ceiling to create a large interior room on the roof. The reading of the two volumes registers as a material differenec bwtweeen the insertions and the surrounding perimeter. A deep buit-in bookcase on one edge and a solid wood island on the other edge emphasizes the volumes’ figural, rather than planar, quality.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Third level plan
Third level plan
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

A direct visual relationship with the city is embraced in the project by orienting the volumes parallel to San Francisco’s skyline, increasing aperture sizez, and removing dated ornamentation from the roof. Views framed on the main level by the wood figure transform into an open view on the penthouse as a large aperture opens completely to dissolve the relationship between interior and exterior. The photographs of the project highlight how the different spatial and material thresholds are experienced in dailylife.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project location

Sidell Pakravan Architects
