  7. San Joaquin Villages at the University of California / SOM + LOHA + KDA + KieranTimberlake

San Joaquin Villages at the University of California / SOM + LOHA + KDA + KieranTimberlake

  • 03:00 - 29 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
San Joaquin Villages at the University of California / SOM + LOHA + KDA + KieranTimberlake
© Bruce Damonte
San Joaquin Villages at the University of California / SOM + LOHA + KDA + KieranTimberlake, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte

  • Contractor

    Harper Construction; Morley Builders, Inc.

  • Landscape

    TLS Landscape Architecture

  • MEP

    BuroHappold Engineering

  • Civil Engineering (Schematic Design)

    Sherwood Design Engineers

  • Civil Engineering (Design Development)

    Stantec

  • Structural

    Nabih Youssef & Associates

  • Acoustics

    Newson Brown Acoustics LLC

  • Lighting

    Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design

  • Fire Life Safety

    Jensen Hughes, Inc.

  • LEED

    BuroHappold Engineering

  • Food Service

    Webb Foodservice Design

  • IT and Low Voltage

    PlanNet

  • Signage and Wayfinding

    Gerald Stamm Design

  • Cost Estimating

    C.P. O’Halloran Associates, Inc.

  • Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP: Projects

    Master Plan, Tenaya Towers (105,000 SF)

  • Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Projects

    Elsinore Court & Malibu Court (95,000 SF)

  • Kevin Daly Architects - Projects

    Calaveras Court & Ramona Court (80,000 SF)

  • KieranTimberlake - Project

    Portola Dining Commons (36,400 SF)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. When the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), purchased property approximately one mile from its campus core, the university administration had a clear vision for its transformation. A former business park, the site needed to incorporate low- and high-density student and faculty housing, a convenience store, dining, and student life facilities into an integrated complex that connects students to each other and to campus.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Dubbed the San Joaquin Villages, the University also wanted the complex to feel like a vibrant hamlet that developed gradually over time. To that end, four firms were selected to complete the project: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (LOHA), Kevin Daly Architects (KDA), and KieranTimberlake. Through their collaboration, each firm designed individual components to produce a mini-campus that is architecturally, aesthetically, and programmatically rich, just as one that might have evolved over many years.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Divided into three primary precincts, the site is threaded by multiple exterior circulation paths that offer pedestrian and bicycle access to the residences and amenities. Active plazas, recreational facilities, and courtyard gardens are key components of the plan, enhancing student social life and creating a sense of community. These areas also provide a sense of arrival as one approaches the housing clusters and help to form a connection to surrounding residential neighborhoods.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Site Plan Diagram
Site Plan Diagram
Site Plan Diagram
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Tenaya Towers. Tenaya Towers, designed by SOM, consists of two parallel facings, six-story towers that frame an active exterior plaza. Within this central green, there is a freestanding pavilion that features a recreation room and study lounge, both of which are open to the entire student body. Social opportunities continue inside each tower with stacked academic and recreation rooms, designated as “active” zones. Within the units, living spaces open onto balconies that overlook the adjacent plaza, while bedrooms are situated away from the activity. Study lounges and recreation rooms are collected into vertical tower elements and centrally located on most floors to foster social vibrancy.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Zones Diagram
Zones Diagram
Zones Diagram
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Elsinore Court & Malibu Court. LOHA’s design for Elsinore and Malibu Courts comprises housing clusters defined by a solid, outward-facing edge and activated campus-oriented edge. Stimulated by an undulating circulation system that weaves between social hubs within the buildings, the new housing seeks to foster social and intellectual life on campus. Corrugated metal panels conventionally found in industrial applications create a visually dynamic, street-facing facade. The interior-facing elevations are covered in painted plaster, permeated by aluminum fins that physically support the elevated walkways. Stairs are finished with industrial cable mesh, which emphasizes a commitment to utilizing economical, durable materials.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Calaveras Court & Ramona Court. KDA designed the Calaveras and Ramona Courts for a unique demographic—students learning to live independently while having the support of campus housing and food services. The two buildings are a modern recreation of the dingbat style apartments commonly found in surrounding student neighborhoods. They are arrayed as asymmetrical courtyards, allowing exterior circulation to double as sun shading, which entices students onto continuous porches and encourages informal connections. Strategically located study rooms break up pedestrian pathways and provide zones for group collaboration.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Portola Dining Commons. The Portola Dining Commons, designed by KieranTimberlake, is the geographic and programmatic center of the complex. Located at the front edge of the site along a public road, the Commons is the outward presence of and front door to the San Joaquin Villages. The building's openness and flexibility satisfy student preferences for variety and allows them to define their own social environment. Rather than compete with the dramatic landscape and bustling activity, the Commons is a “big, beautiful room” with tall ceilings and full-height windows that allow the Santa Ynez Mountains and coastal landscape to define the building.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Cite: "San Joaquin Villages at the University of California / SOM + LOHA + KDA + KieranTimberlake" 29 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917952/san-joaquin-villages-at-the-university-of-california-som-plus-loha-plus-kda-plus-kierantimberlake/> ISSN 0719-8884

