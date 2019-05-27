YACademy's Course in Architecture for Food

YACademy launches the first edition of Architecture for Food, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms.

102 hours of lessons, a 30-hour workshop, lectures and placement opportunities in internationally-renowned architectural firms like L22, MVRDV, Snøhetta, and Barozzi Veiga.

The Course

The main character of tv shows, cultural events, and festivals, the undisputed ruler of social media, food has become more than just a simple nourishment.

In the contemporary world, food means history, identity, a memory of place and tradition in which cooks became the new custodians. They became gurus, role models, leading stars of the cultural and communicative contemporary scene.

If the cooks are superstars, their stage is the kitchen, and their audience sits in dining rooms. In this complex ecosystem, architecture plays a fundamental role by qualifying itself as a theatre of the great enogastronomic miracle of our time.

For similar reasons, in Bologna - the cradle of the Italian enogastronomic tradition - the first and most important course in Architecture for Food is launched: a training course of excellence, created to train designers to understand both the numerous technical instances essential for food processing and the different formal necessities required to design the right space for the specific enogastronomic experience.

Ranging from the knowledge of organizational characteristics of a kitchen to the study of different food branding strategies, the course proposes an in-depth study of technical and compositional fundamental topics to guarantee the affirmation of a restaurant, a franchise, or a product line. The course will be made up of 102 hours of lessons, a 30-hour of workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects.

At the end of the course, YACademy's Placement office will guarantee every student an internship or collaboration proposal in one of our partner studios.

YACADEMY

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market.

Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.

102 Hours of Lessons

Objects and furniture for the food architecture | 6 hours

Restaurant and food retail between design and contract

Paolo Lucchetta, Retail Design srl

Restaurants and front-end | 12 hours

Experiential design: the restaurant experienced by the customer

Giovanni Franceschelli, Rizoma

Restaurants and back-end | 16 hours

Technical design: the restaurant lived by the cooks

Vincenzo Veronesi, Veronesi Group

Domestic dimension of the food | 8 hours

Homes and kitchens, between luxury and sociality

Giacomo Beccari, Ciclostile Architettura

Food Branding | 12 hours

The dimension of communication: every experience needs its one space

Domenico D’Alessio, FUD Factory

The food: history and meanings | 12 hours

Socio-economic analysis of the food

Simone Cinotto, Università di Scienze Gastronomiche di Pollenzo

Designing wine cellars | 16 hours

The universe of viticulture and its demands

Fiorenzo Valbonesi, ASV3

Food and trade | 8 hours

Design of retail spaces in agri-food industry

Paolo Emilio Cassandro, Simone Micheli Architectural Hero

Case History | 12 hours

Success stories in food architecture

Carlotta Tonon, Architecture PR and Critic

Special Lectures

UNDER: Europe’s first underwater restaurant

Angelo Pizzotta | Snøhetta

Food Architecture Guru

Adam Tihany | Tihany Design

Colour And Movement: The Santa Caterina Market In Barcelona

Benedetta Tagliabue | Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Liberamensa: The Design Enters A Prison

Adelaide Testa e Andrea Marcante | Marcante Testa

Tales From The Orient: The Sea Restaurant

Gong Dong | Vector Architects

The Tradition Exhibited: Salpi Ham Factory

Enzo Eusebi | Enzo Eusebi and Partners

Food And Design

Alfredo Häberli | Alfredo Häberli Design Development

FICO: The Largest Food Park In The World

Alessandro Bonfiglioli | FICO Eataly World

Marthal: New Pop Scenarios For Food

Jan Knikker | | MVRDV

Wine And Architecture: Ribera Del Duero

Alberto Veiga | Barozzi Veiga

Tradition And Innovation: Food As The Stage For Creative Experiments

Massimo Bottura

30-Hour Workshop

Italian Food University: Riqualification Of Villa Sorra



The workshop will present an opportunity to summarize practically and test all the notions acquired throughout the other course sections, which guarantee strategic solutions applicable in a real architectural project. The workshop will be held in collaboration will Osteria Francescana and chef Massimo Bottura. Three stars Michelin, honored with numerous awards and named several times best chef in the world, Massimo Bottura is a protagonist of different initiatives that aim at promoting social wellness and enhancement of national culture and tradition. Therefore, the workshop will analyze the project of renovation of Villa Sorra and its monumental garden. A masterpiece of seventeenth-century architecture, Villa Sorra is for years an object of design reflections that aim at transforming it - thanks to the experience of Massimo Bottura - in one of the most important cooking schools in the world. Under the aegis of the most renowned chef on the international scene, the course participants will undertake the challenge to design what is supposed to become Italian excellence in enogastronomic education, a perfect synthesis of tradition safeguarding and contemporary strive to experiment.

Placement

At the end of the lessons, YACademy’s placement office will guarantee each student an internship/collaboration offer in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic:

L22 - MVRDV - Snøhetta - Barozzi Veiga

Partners

The project is in cooperation with: Fondazione FICO - OPEN Project

