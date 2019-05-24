House in Sayulita / PALMA

+ 29

Architects PALMA

Location Sayulita, Mexico

Category Houses

Lead Architects Ilse Cardenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera

Area 420.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs César Béjar

Construction PALMA

Structural Calculation Pedro García

Design Team Tonatiuh Armenta

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the town of Sayulita, in the state of Nayarit and has a plot with a privileged view, which was sought to be embraced in all the spaces of the house. The clients, a couple from the United States, would only spend half of the year in Sayulita and wanted to take advantage of the tourist market, so they requested a separate one-bedroom apartment to be built as part of the project. This apartment is located above a two-car garage and warehouse area on the street level.

The main house is on the highest part of the plot. On the ground floor, the living room and the dining room open up towards the views with an open kitchen as an articulating element between the two spaces. There is a large terrace with a pool in front of the public areas, and in the back, two backyards create a place for a more intimate and cooler space for coexistence. Furthermore, when opening all the doors and windows, a constant cross ventilation is generated through the public areas of the house as well as the guest bedroom, which is also located on the ground floor.

The upper level houses the more private areas. A TV-room, a study and the master bedroom with a dressing room and a bathroom. A balcony runs along the entire front of the second floor, retracting the facade and protecting the spaces from the morning sun. As a result, the view is framed on the second floor and the privacy of these spaces is increased. On the roof, 12 solar cells with an interconnected system were installed to make use of solar energy.

The chromatic palette that was used in the project is based on the colour of the stone of the region, which was utilized for the retaining walls. We always seek to have a connection to those earthy tones of the different materials that are used, in the pigmented stucco of two different levels of polishing, the gravel of the washed concrete floors, the wood and the clay floors.