  Arc en Ciel School / Label Architecture

Arc en Ciel School / Label Architecture

  10:00 - 14 June, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Arc en Ciel School / Label Architecture
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

© Stijn Bollaert

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the midst of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode - the neighborhood with the highest population density in Belgium - the already crowded school and daycare centre "Arc-en-ciel" wanted to increase its capacity with extra classrooms along with new outdoor spaces. An internal organisation allows to gather an ensemble of smaller functions and to turn them into two big classrooms on each floor. Furthermore, the duplication of the existing facade creates a new circulation, avoids an enfilade of classes and provides extra storage space for the pupils.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Axo
Axo
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Moreover, the new facade drastically improves the overall thermal performance of the building. These same tactics are applied to provide more outdoor space for the school. By inserting a concrete structure, the ground surface of the playground is doubled. This "table" covers a collection of playground equipment on the ground floor, while its roof is used as an enclosed sports field.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

On the corner, the cavity between the two buildings is filled with the addition of 4 new classrooms. The existing staircase is extended to giving access to the new level and its roof surface. Here, accompanied by an impressive view on Brussels, the daycare centre finds its new outdoor space and presents itself to the neighborhood.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project location

Cite: "Arc en Ciel School / Label Architecture" 14 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917705/arc-en-ciel-school-label-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

