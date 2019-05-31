World
Losinger Marazzi’s Offices / Studio Banana

  • 10:00 - 31 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Losinger Marazzi’s Offices / Studio Banana
Losinger Marazzi's Offices / Studio Banana
© Ruben P. Béscos

© Ruben P. Béscos

  • Architects

    Studio Banana

  • Location

    Chemin des Lentillières 15, 1023 Crissier, Switzerland

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Olivier Terny, Key Kawamura, Anna Saryusz Bielski, Pablo Santos, Carolina Ripoll, Cristina Callejas

  • Design Team

    Susanne Schneider, Thibault Gruaz

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos

    Text description provided by the architects. Working as developers, builders, and managers, Losinger Marazzi is a global actor in the real-estate industry. As part of their “2020 Vision” focused on urban regeneration and smart cities, they challenged Studio Banana to design a new home for their Lausanne regional agency in the Oassis neighbourhood they developed and built in the town of Crissier.

    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos
    Floor plan 01
    Floor plan 01
    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos

    The result is a workspace that communicates their strengths and capabilities, reinforcing company culture internally and helping them to transform from builders into co-creators of built environments. The honesty of construction within the space showcases their capabilities to potential clients and collaborators; while the thoughtful distribution of teams and the strategically designed catalyst spaces break silos and create connections between departments to boost collaborative thinking and interaction.

    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos

    In order to enhance internal connectivity between teams spread across three floors, and to facilitate ease movement between them, circulation became a major strategic driver in how we arranged the space. We accomplished this with features like the two panoramic staircases perched in the building’s spectacular atrium, which we installed so that employees wouldn’t have to use the building’s shared stairwells and elevators and thus be forced to scan into each floor separately.

    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos
    Floor plan 02
    Floor plan 02
    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos

    Because authenticity is as much about the process as the final product, we at Studio Banana imagined a space where elements of construction were put on display, rather than hidden. Utilising traditional building materials in innovative ways, exposed brick and wood slats were used to create unique fixtures and interiors to communicate an honesty in construction that pushes beyond the conventional and directly connects to Losinger Marazzi's identity and values.  Besides this, as a homage to Losinger Marazzi’s traditional core business of construction, a shipping container was installed in the center of their project space.

    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos

    Losinger Marazzi’s engineering and construction capacity, paired with Studio Banana’s maverick attitude and ability to push beyond the expected, represents a true partnership. With each side contributing their expertise and extensive experience, the final result is a space that strengthens knowledge sharing within a large, varied company and that reflects its culture and history in every detail.

    © Ruben P. Béscos
    © Ruben P. Béscos

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    About this office
    Studio Banana
    Office

