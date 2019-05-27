World
  7. Corsican Deer Observatories / Orma Architettura

Corsican Deer Observatories / Orma Architettura

  • 03:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Corsican Deer Observatories / Orma Architettura
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon

© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon

© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon

Text description provided by the architects. The corsican deer, an endemic species that disappeared in 1969, is now resurrecting along the years thanks to a reintroduction program led by the Corsican Natural Regional Park in 1985. This program, very successful, is now entering a second phase mainly based on information and education in order to raise people’s awareness regarding the fragility of the species.

© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
Section 01
Section 01
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon

The modest observatories, made of local wood, unveils an architecture at the service of nature. As evidenced by the interplay of shadow and light crossing the wooden clinkers made of wood of the nearest forests, the project aims at blending into the landscape without actually disappearing.

© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon

Built by local artisans, the viewpoints all have matching rectilinear forms that resemble tree trunks, but are adapted to suit their specific locations. Each observatory is designed to be adapted to its ground, surrounding rocks for example, and also adapted to its context, especially the views we wanted to offer to observe the deers, which explains why some of the observtories are more vertical than others.

© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
Section 02
Section 02
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon

Each pavilion is adapted to its close and far environnement and has slatted walls that prevent the deer from seeing the people inside. Their bases are unevenly finished, where the slats extend down to slot precisely over the rockface, and echo the appearance of undergrowth.

© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon
© David Giancatarina and Julien Kerdraon

Cite: "Corsican Deer Observatories / Orma Architettura" 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917688/corsican-deer-observatories-orma-architettura/> ISSN 0719-8884

