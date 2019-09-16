World
  7. Chunfengxixi Reading Club / FON STUDIO

Chunfengxixi Reading Club / FON STUDIO

  • 23:00 - 16 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Chunfengxixi Reading Club / FON STUDIO
Chunfengxixi Reading Club / FON STUDIO, full view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
full view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

facade. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio reception. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio two levels view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio two levels view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio + 32

  • Interiors Designers

    FON STUDIO

  • Location

    Sanlitun Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Learning

  • Designer

    Boan Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo

  • Client

    Spring Whisper Reading Club

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019
facade. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
facade. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Public reading space is really essential for urban culture. This time, Spring Whisper reading club cooperates with Chaoyang City Study. We optimize and upgrade the original reading architecture very quickly in the Sanlitun street, which can accommodate more readers here.

reception. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
reception. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

There are various types of business space and people. Our reading study locates in the northern area, which is the important traffic area. The tourists and readers have the chance to see the whole building and the interior structure. Due to the short period, the key point of design is the update of space and the promotion of vision, instead of the overall change of the architecture structure. In order to provide a relaxing and clear reading space, we choose the soft style to start this transform.

two levels view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
two levels view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Because many different styles of architecture lie here and the house has the long show room with casement window, we use the white wall in the corner and ground chair rail to balance the original clear appearance, in order to simplify the exterior wall at the main entrance.

two levels view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
two levels view. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The interior design has the enough lofty ceiling, and naturally organizes the functional zone. The first layer can hold the display of art books and reading seats. The removable stools and bookshelves could provide the changeable space patterns for various lectures, exhibitions and small scale shows. The second layer also have the function to hold the exhibition. You can see the well-chosen magazines and journals here. The connection between the main stair and the bar courter is very essential for the newly update, which is really beneficial for the communication and management for staff.

reception stair. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
reception stair. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
elevation
elevation
movable bench. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
movable bench. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

The new design reserves the main visual factors in Qianmen branch, but the fresh texture appears in this clear and bright space. The display of books arearranged in different patterns in this study, which leads the instant reading experiences. The intensive exhibit in the first floor contrasts the blank in the second floor, which also make the clear category of books.

fence corridor. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
fence corridor. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

Reading, is an ideal way for human to link the world. Although this transform is finished in a short period, we believe it could become an interesting and warm corner in Sanlitun block, and provide a slower option for the rushed crowds.

reading table. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio
reading table. Image Courtesy of Fon Studio

"Chunfengxixi Reading Club / FON STUDIO" 16 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

