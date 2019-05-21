4 Visions for Notre-Dame Cathedral

One month on from the devastating fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, the architectural community as generated a bounty of responses focusing on the future of the landmark. While some have taken the opportunity to re-imagine the purpose of the monument, from urban farming to recreational parkland, others have focused on sensitive restoration.

These responses come as France’s government pledges to rebuild the fallen spire through an architectural competition to give the cathedral “a spire suited to the techniques and challenges of our time”. Meanwhile, GoArchitects have separately announced a public ideas competition for the future of the cathedral, calling for an alternative to proposals by large multinational firms.

Below, we have rounded up some of the architectural community’s proposals and visions for Notre Dame Cathedral. For more information on the cathedral, and on the fire that almost destroyed it, visit our previous coverage here.

Studio NAB

Studio NAB envisioned a replacement “greenhouse roof” for Notre Dame. Described as a cathedral “in green for all,” the project would see the creation of a rooftop greenhouse that embraces the reintroduction of biodiversity, education, and solidarity. Read the full article here.

Vincent Callebaut Architectures

A transcendent project that forms a symbol of a resilient and ecological future, Vincent Callebaut’s project is inspired by biomimicry and a common ethic for a fairer symbiotic relationship between humans and nature. Read the full article here.

Valentino Gareri

Gareri’s utopian vision offers new domes for the cathedral, with separate functional spaces under each structure. An elevated and weatherproofed park would offer an overview of the city, and a museum to host cathedral relics, and pavilions for art and musical exhibitions.

Cent Alantar

Alantar’s simple suggestion calls for the reimplementation of the spire, surrounded by a glass roof to celebrate the spire from inside the cathedral. The restoration would seek to respect the building’s original character, and “reveal the aesthetic and historical values of the monument.”