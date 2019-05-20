World
  Sparkletots Preschool By PAP Community Foundation / LAUD Architects

Sparkletots Preschool By PAP Community Foundation / LAUD Architects

  23:00 - 20 May, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Sparkletots Preschool By PAP Community Foundation / LAUD Architects
© Melvin H J Tan
© Melvin H J Tan

© Melvin H J Tan

  • Architects

    LAUD Architects

  • Location

    Edgefield Plains, Singapore

  • Category

    Day Care

  • Architects in Charge

    oseph Lau Tse Kit, Ho Tzu Yin, Melvin Tan Hua Jin, Jason Bok Sang Bock, Eugene Aw Ee Loo, Matthew Yeo Jing Guang, Rathika Florence Davamoni, Yeo Lye Niah

  • Area

    8400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Melvin H J Tan

  • Civil & Structure Engineer

    LSW Consulting Engineers

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    HPX Consulting Engineers

  • Client

    PAP Community Foundation

  • Quantity Surveyor

    LCH Quantity Surveying

  • Landscape Architect

    Salad Dressing

  • Main Contractor

    Kian Hiap Construction
© Melvin H J Tan
© Melvin H J Tan

Text description provided by the architects. Sparkletots Preschool is amongst the first mega child care centres to be introduced in Singapore as part of the government’s efforts to increase and enhance education opportunities for pre-schoolers. Home to 1000 children, the development is located in Punggol, a relatively new town characterized largely by young couples just starting their families.

© Melvin H J Tan
© Melvin H J Tan

The elegant circular building form with an overhanging roof canopy conveys an image of shelter and protection. Prominently located along Edgefield Plains, the grand drop-off with the large ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) canopy and double-volume main entrance allows convenient and sheltered drop-off/pick-up points and doubles up as an event plaza for celebrations. 

© Melvin H J Tan
© Melvin H J Tan

The façade is composed of a series of vertical fins integrated with operable ventilation louvres in a light timber colour to emphasize the connection with nature. The alternating solid panels and operable ventilation louvres are cleverly angled such that the louvered windows face away from and minimize western sun exposure. 

© Melvin H J Tan
© Melvin H J Tan

The use of materials and greenery throughout the building exude warmth and a “homely” atmosphere that is both exciting and inviting. Taking hints from the Sparkletots rainbow-coloured logo, the use of colour was deliberately employed as an organizing principle and way-finder to give the children a holistic and immersive experience. The heart of the centre is the central activity area, consisting of the activity rooms adjacent to the multi-purpose Play Arena (Dining Hall/ Library/ Indoor Theatre) on the 1st Storey and the lushly planted 3-Point bridge on the 2nd Storey. 

Plan
Plan
Section AA
Section AA

The various play areas and physical activities promote experiential and sensorial learning and are located across all floors. Each play area is also deliberately designed differently in terms of scale, texture and its relation to the natural environment. A feature continuous ramp connects all the activity spaces across all 3 floors, promoting both visual and physical connections.

© Melvin H J Tan
© Melvin H J Tan

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
LAUD Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Day Care Singapore
Cite: "Sparkletots Preschool By PAP Community Foundation / LAUD Architects" 20 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917338/sparkletots-preschool-by-pap-community-foundation-laud-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

