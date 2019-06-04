BT House / Taguá Arquitetura

+ 88

Architects Taguá Arquitetura

Location Cabreúva, Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Thiago Brugnolo e Mariana Rotta (arquitetos)

Area 530.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Leonardo Giantomasi

Área Do Terreno 1.105,50 m2

Text description provided by the architects. The corner plot defined the sectorization and volumetry of this project, thought to be an L-shaped plan where the social environments and even the rooms on the upper floor are facing the pool and garden, resulting in a visual and spatial integration, forming a fluid and continuous space.

The guests' desire was for a house with integrated spaces and quite large, with a generous leisure area, all facing the pool.

Customers would like a quick and clean construction, so the architects opted for the steel structure. 100% of the structure of the house is composed of pillars and beams in steel and slab in steel deck.

In the northwest face where the rooms and living areas are located, forming a large glass curtain, special glasses were used for block 70% of the UV rays, in addition to the pvc frames that provide a superior thermoacoustic performance than other materials, allowing the generous entrance of natural light, but dissipating the maximum of the heat.

Natural lighting and ventilation take place through large openings, so artificial light is not required throughout the day. This also minimizes the use of air conditioning in summer. The glazed openings also contribute to the composition of its facades, highlighting the detached glass plus apparent steel structure.

Sustainable elements in this work: thermoacoustic tiles, steel structure, steel deck, intelligent glass blocking heat and insolation, pvc frames, rainwater reuse cistern, natural lighting does not require the use of artificial lighting throughout the day, solar energy.

In the front facade, where the garage is, to provide greater privacy to the pool, we designed a blind gable that serves as support to the first floor, where the bedrooms are. The steel structure of the house stands out because it is apparent. The use of the structure provided us with a cleaner and faster work, taking a considerable time from our schedule.

We adopted an industrial concept for this project. In addition to the apparent steel structure, we adopted in the leisure area polished concrete floor and kitchen countertop molded in concrete. This eliminated extra costs and we obtained a modern and industrial aesthetic. The floating staircase with cable stayed steps also provided a different charm in the social area, it is positioned just after the main entrance of the house. Underneath it is the fireplace. The first two steps of the staircase are in apparent concrete and become a bench, where the fireplace is.

Sectorization:

On the ground floor the access is through a hall hallway that connects with the homeoffice and living room with double height, integrated with the kitchen and leisure area. The service area is all located at the back of the lot, releasing all the visual to common areas.

The upper floor consists of 04 bedrooms, two suites, a walkway that connects the main suite and other dormitories. The double bedroom has more privacy because it is more isolated.

The master suite has a large glass courtain that makes the visual integration with the covered porch and a garden terrace, which’s over the recreation area and gym on the ground floor.

The leisure area of the house is in the north facade, facing the pool, with an area of 117sqm, with bathroom, storage, gourmet area and gym. The gym is at the end of this volume, also glazed, providing a beautiful view of the pool.