  Black Box Apartment / MATA Architects

Black Box Apartment / MATA Architects

  • 10:00 - 4 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Black Box Apartment / MATA Architects
Black Box Apartment / MATA Architects, © Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

© Peter Landers

  • Engineering

    Entuitive

  • Specialist Fabricators

    Old School Fabrications

  • Approved Building Inspector

    PWC

  • Main Contractor

    Tomson Construction
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Text description provided by the architects. Black Box is a small first floor rear extension to a mid-terrace Victorian-era house in Islington. Our client, a couple, wanted a space that could function both as a home office and occasional guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Situated on a dense urban site with neighboring buildings in close proximity, any proposed extension would be overlooked from multiple sides – a typical London situation.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers
Proposed Plans
Proposed Plans
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

At the same time, driven by a desire to maximize natural daylight provision and celebrate key views across adjacent gardens, we wanted the new space to benefit from large windows. We asked ourselves, can we introduce large glazing whilst regulating levels of shading, natural daylight, privacy, and security at different times of the day?

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The extension is conceived as a ‘reconfigurable box’ in dark stained Siberian Larch. Two bespoke counterbalanced shutters are manually operated internally using winches. These allow for multiple configurations of the ‘box; from fully open with window overhang to counter summer solar gain, to shut tight. The dynamic nature of the façade encourages the user to interact with the architecture and adapt their environment for comfort.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers
Section A
Section A

Project location

Cite: "Black Box Apartment / MATA Architects" 04 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

