Refurbishment in Architecture

Edinburgh Printmakers / Page \ Park Architects

  02:00 - 8 June, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Edinburgh Printmakers / Page \ Park Architects
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

© Jim Stephenson

  • Architects

    Page / Park Architects

  • Location

    Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP, United Kingdom

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Suzy O’ Leary

  • Page \Park team

    Suzy O’ Leary, Eilidh Henderson, Nicola Walls, David Page

  • Area

    2650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Jim Stephenson

  • Client

    Edinburgh Printmakers

  • Structural Engineers

    Will Rudd Davidson

  • Fire Engineers

    Atelier 10

  • Project Management

    Gardiner and Theobald

  • Cost Consultant

    Doig and Smith

  • Principal Designer

    Doig and Smith

  • Main Contractor

    Interserve Construction Ltd.

  • Landscape Contractor

    Advance Construction Scotland
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. The Edinburgh Printmakers new creative hub is located within what once was the headquarters of the North British Rubber Company (NBRC). Our project involved the redevelopment of this derelict building into a multi-use arts complex centred around printmaking production.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Central to the architectural concept was to make precise interventions to facilitate new use while respecting the character and story of the existing building. The NBRC building is the only surviving structure from the once large and important nineteenth century Castle Mills industrial complex. At its height, NBRC employed over three thousand people and produced a vast array of rubber products on site, including the famous Hunter welly boot. During the First World War, 1,185,036 pairs of rubber boots were made for the army with the mills running 24 hours a day to keep up with demand. 

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Lower ground floor plan
Lower ground floor plan
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

The Printmakers’ brief included provision of two galleries, shop, café, education space, staff offices, environmentally controlled archives, eight creative industries units and a large print studio. New architectural elements are light of touch and stem from an understanding of the heritage. The bold new entrance onto Dundee Street provides a public face for Edinburgh Printmakers offering views from the street directly in to the galleries, reception and shop. The new extension to the rear subtly shifts the centre of gravity of the building to create a central courtyard around which all building users can meet and interact. The courtyard also addresses the broader redevelopment of the surrounding site and becomes one of a series of public spaces creating pedestrian routes from the canal to Dundee Street.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

The print studio sits at first floor level in the expansive triple height former joinery workshop. Fabric repair works were carried out as necessary, but the patina of one hundred and fifty years of occupation was maintained. Historic joist pockets within the raw brick walls are retained, the original muscular cast iron structure and timber trusses are left exposed, and marks of previous interior paint colours are left untouched. Our approach was not to white wash away the many stories of this space, but instead allow a new layer of occupation to add to the ongoing narrative of this place.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Upper ground floor plan
Upper ground floor plan
Section A
Section A

Where original fabric was no longer required it was repurposed.  Old glazed bricks found behind layers of plaster in the basement were re-used to make the servery counter.  Large timber doors were re-imagined as tables in the café.  Bespoke shop fittings were crafted using plywood, steel and rubber in a nod to the industrial heritage

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

In collaboration with visual artist Calum Colvin, Page \ Park designed one of the permanent artwork commissions in the building.  The EPscope is a fantastic synthesis of periscope and kaleidoscope providing a view from the public café into the print studio above overlaid with images of products made by the rubber company.  These objects refract and collide to create an infinity of patterns that are at once obtuse and accurate, like a memory.

© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Products:

See more:

Cite: "Edinburgh Printmakers / Page \ Park Architects" 08 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916843/edinburgh-printmakers-page-park-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

