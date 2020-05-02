World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Illustrated Movie Set Plans from 'Parasites', 'Pain & Glory' and 'Jojo Rabbit'

Illustrated Movie Set Plans from 'Parasites', 'Pain & Glory' and 'Jojo Rabbit'

Save this article
Illustrated Movie Set Plans from 'Parasites', 'Pain & Glory' and 'Jojo Rabbit'

© Floor Plan Croissant Pain and Glory. Image © Floor Plan Croissant Parasites. Image © Floor Plan Croissant Portrait of Lady On Fire. Image © Floor Plan Croissant + 26

Floor Plan Croissant is a project directed by Boryana Ilieva founded to examine cinematographic spaces and bring the spatial language of the director to her own architectural understanding. However, later these translations took a social turn: as an architect and cinema lover, Boryana perceives a general gap between cinema and architecture, or in other words, a space that allows architects to explore beyond the screen. With this in mind, her work is based on extracting the plans from the main protagonist places in outstanding films, since she believes that a movie theater plan forms a phantom matrix around which the directors not only construct arguments, but rather they also place hidden messages.

A major change in my professional career occurred after attending a weeklong session cycle with Juhani Pallasmaa in Sofia in 2014, right after reading his masterpiece "Image Architecture" where he explores the space lived in five films by four iconic directors: Hitchcock, Tarkovsky, Antonioni, Kubrick. What most influenced and opened the doors to future film/architecture adventures was Pallasmaa's observation that in Antonioni's "The Passenger", the presence of music is replaced by the environmental presence of... architecture.
- Boryana Ilieva

The following is a compilation of the most outstanding plans of new movies, including the recently awarded four Oscars: Parasites for Bong Joon-ho.

Parasites (2019)
Bong Joon-ho

Save this picture!
Parasites. Image © Floor Plan Croissant
Parasites. Image © Floor Plan Croissant
Save this picture!
Parasites. Image © Floor Plan Croissant
Parasites. Image © Floor Plan Croissant

Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Taika Waitit

Save this picture!
Jojo Rabbit. Image © Floor Plan Croissant
Jojo Rabbit. Image © Floor Plan Croissant

Pain & Glory (2019)
Pedro Almodóvar

Save this picture!
Pain and Glory. Image © Floor Plan Croissant
Pain and Glory. Image © Floor Plan Croissant

The Souvenir (2019)
Joanna Hogg con Tom Burke

Save this picture!
The Souvenir. Image © Floor Plan Croissant
The Souvenir. Image © Floor Plan Croissant

Portrait of a lady on fire (2019)
Céline Sciamma

Save this picture!
Portrait of Lady On Fire. Image © Floor Plan Croissant
Portrait of Lady On Fire. Image © Floor Plan Croissant

Roma (2018)
Alfonso Cuarón

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

Last tango in Paris (1972)
Bernardo Bertolucci

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

Eyes wide shut (1999)
Stanley Kubrick

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Luca Guadagnino 

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant
Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

La La Land (2017)
Damien Chazelle

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

Cold War (2018)
Paweł Pawlikowski

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

The Phantom Thread (2017)
Paul Thomas Anderson

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant
Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

The Dreamers (2013)
Bernardo Bertolucci

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant
Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

Twin Peaks (1990)
David Lynch y Mark Frost

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant
Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant
Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

Stranger Things (2016)
Matt y Ross Duffer 

Save this picture!
© Floor Plan Croissant
© Floor Plan Croissant

Follow the Instagram account Floor Plan Croissant for more projects.

-

Boryana Ilieva was co-founder of an architecture studio in Sofia, Bulgaria under the name of 11AM, developing small projects, mostly single-family houses and condo interiors. Today she works entirely in artistic investigations of cinematographic architecture; she has been a visiting professor in the production design class at the Sofia National Academy of Theater and Cinema and is currently working on an exhibition.

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Illustrated Movie Set Plans from 'Parasites', 'Pain & Glory' and 'Jojo Rabbit'" [Las planimetrías de los sets de 'Dolor y Gloria', 'Parasites' y 'Jojo Rabbit' pintadas en acuarela] 02 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916836/illustrated-movie-set-plans-from-parasites-pain-and-glory-and-jojo-rabbit/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream