We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 25 Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interior Spaces

25 Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interior Spaces

Save this article
25 Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interior Spaces

Within architecture, water evokes sentiments of calmness and wellbeing. The element has influenced design through its dynamic and fluid nature. With recent technological advances, architects have created some of the most strategic, innovative, and unexpected intersections of design and H2O.

Below, we have provided a roundup of indoor pools that highlight the application of water in different spaces, showing its relationship to materiality and use.

© Valentin Jeck© Mariela Apollonio© Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon© Vinicius Nunes+ 31

Pool and Spa in Mallorca / A2arquitectos

Save this picture!
© A2arquitectos
© A2arquitectos

Fasano Las Piedras Hotel / Isay Weinfeld

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

house LKS / P8 architecten

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Jellyfish House / Wiel Arets Architects

Save this picture!
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

Sardinera House / Ramon Esteve

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Indoor Swimming Pool in Toro / Vier Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Héctor Fernández Santos-Díez
© Héctor Fernández Santos-Díez

Sharifi-ha House / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nextoffice
Courtesy of Nextoffice

House in Guimarães / Elisabete de Oliveira Saldanha

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects

Save this picture!
© Kent Soh
© Kent Soh
Save this picture!
© Kent Soh
© Kent Soh

SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos

Save this picture!
© Vinicius Nunes
© Vinicius Nunes

Peter Zumthor's Therme Vals Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Freemen’s School Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Feng Shui Swimming Pool / Mikou Studio

Save this picture!
© Héléne Binet
© Héléne Binet

"Tournesol" Swimming Pool Refurbishment / Urbane Kultur

Save this picture!
© Jean Baptiste Dorner
© Jean Baptiste Dorner

Villa Ensemble / AFGH

Save this picture!
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck
Save this picture!
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

UBC Aquatic Centre / MJMA + Acton Ostry Architects

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Corte San Pietro Hotel / Daniela Amoroso

Save this picture!
© PierMario Ruggeri
© PierMario Ruggeri

Roccolo’s Swimming Pool / act_romegialli

Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Residencia B&B / Hogg&Lamb

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Living Screen House / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Save this picture!
© Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

GAS House / OOIIO Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Josefotoinmo
© Josefotoinmo

Hotel Tierra Patagonia / Cazu Zegers Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

Mikveh Oh / arqhé studio

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon
© Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon
Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon
© Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon

Istanbul Sapphire / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture!
© Héléne Binet
© Héléne Binet

Living-Garden House In Katowice / KWK PROMES

Save this picture!
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 14, 2019.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Martita Vial della Maggiora
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martita Vial della Maggiora. "25 Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interior Spaces" 14 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916664/indoor-pools-bringing-tranquility-to-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Living Screen House / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks

室内游池：将水的宁静引入室内

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream