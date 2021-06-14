25 Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interior Spaces

Within architecture, water evokes sentiments of calmness and wellbeing. The element has influenced design through its dynamic and fluid nature. With recent technological advances, architects have created some of the most strategic, innovative, and unexpected intersections of design and H2O.
Below, we have provided a roundup of indoor pools that highlight the application of water in different spaces, showing its relationship to materiality and use.
Pool and Spa in Mallorca / A2arquitectos
Fasano Las Piedras Hotel / Isay Weinfeld
house LKS / P8 architecten
Jellyfish House / Wiel Arets Architects
Sardinera House / Ramon Esteve
Indoor Swimming Pool in Toro / Vier Arquitectos
Sharifi-ha House / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni
House in Guimarães / Elisabete de Oliveira Saldanha
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects
SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos
Peter Zumthor's Therme Vals Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra
Freemen’s School Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown
Feng Shui Swimming Pool / Mikou Studio
"Tournesol" Swimming Pool Refurbishment / Urbane Kultur
Villa Ensemble / AFGH
UBC Aquatic Centre / MJMA + Acton Ostry Architects
Corte San Pietro Hotel / Daniela Amoroso
Roccolo’s Swimming Pool / act_romegialli
Residencia B&B / Hogg&Lamb
Living Screen House / CplusC Architectural Workshop
GAS House / OOIIO Arquitectura
Hotel Tierra Patagonia / Cazu Zegers Arquitectura
Mikveh Oh / arqhé studio
Istanbul Sapphire / Tabanlioglu Architects
Living-Garden House In Katowice / KWK PROMES
This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 14, 2019.