25 Indoor Pools: Bringing the Tranquility of Water to Interior Spaces

Save this picture! Living Screen House / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks

Within architecture, water evokes sentiments of calmness and wellbeing. The element has influenced design through its dynamic and fluid nature. With recent technological advances, architects have created some of the most strategic, innovative, and unexpected intersections of design and H2O.

Below, we have provided a roundup of indoor pools that highlight the application of water in different spaces, showing its relationship to materiality and use.

+ 31

Save this picture! © Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon

Save this picture! © Yoshihiro Koitani + Aby Helfon y Ramón Helfon

This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 14, 2019.