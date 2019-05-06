Guest House 8q / 3370 Studio

+ 25

Architects 3370 Studio

Location Los Vilos, Chile

Category Houses

Lead Architects Piero Mangiamarchi + Sarah Bosch

Built Area 135 m2 interiors + 77 m2 terrace / 337 m2 roof

Project Year 2019

Photographs Piero Mangiamarchi

Engineering Hugo Bosch

Construction Constructora MaBo

Text description provided by the architects. The "Guest House" consists of three independent glazed volumes and a technical volume joined by a large ventilated roof. The separation of the volumes responds to the order that was to design a house to receive guests, so the house can receive a guest who could only spend the afternoon enjoying the place or could stay for one or several nights occupying only part or the whole house

The volumes at the ends contain the bedrooms that open their views onto the landscape and are closed with an opaque wall towards the center that corresponds to the public area of the house, protecting the privacy of the bedrooms and between the different guests.

The central volume that contains the Living-dining room and kitchen, is rotated in order to generate an outdoor roof space protected from the wind thanks to the disposition of the volumes with respect to the preponderant direction of the wind in the area.

The rotation of the central volume also allows the native vegetation to enter the house generating a fusion of the house with the landscape. The large ventilated roof that is supported on the volumes by a system of beams, gives unity to the house and generates the ideal intermediate spaces for leisure and contemplation of the landscape.