World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. 3370 Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Guest House 8q / 3370 Studio

Guest House 8q / 3370 Studio

  • 12:30 - 6 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Guest House 8q / 3370 Studio
Save this picture!
Guest House 8q / 3370 Studio, © Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi

© Piero Mangiamarchi © Piero Mangiamarchi © Piero Mangiamarchi © Piero Mangiamarchi + 25

  • Architects

    3370 Studio

  • Location

    Los Vilos, Chile

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Piero Mangiamarchi + Sarah Bosch

  • Built Area

    135 m2 interiors + 77 m2 terrace / 337 m2 roof

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Piero Mangiamarchi
Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi

Text description provided by the architects. The "Guest House" consists of three independent glazed volumes and a technical volume joined by a large ventilated roof. The separation of the volumes responds to the order that was to design a house to receive guests, so the house can receive a guest who could only spend the afternoon enjoying the place or could stay for one or several nights occupying only part or the whole house

Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi
Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi
Save this picture!
General Plan
General Plan
Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi

The volumes at the ends contain the bedrooms that open their views onto the landscape and are closed with an opaque wall towards the center that corresponds to the public area of the house, protecting the privacy of the bedrooms and between the different guests.

Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi

The central volume that contains the Living-dining room and kitchen, is rotated in order to generate an outdoor roof space protected from the wind thanks to the disposition of the volumes with respect to the preponderant direction of the wind in the area. 

Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi

The rotation of the central volume also allows the native vegetation to enter the house generating a fusion of the house with the landscape. The large ventilated roof that is supported on the volumes by a system of beams, gives unity to the house and generates the ideal intermediate spaces for leisure and contemplation of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Piero Mangiamarchi
© Piero Mangiamarchi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
3370 Studio
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Guest House 8q / 3370 Studio" [Casa de invitados 8q / 3370 Studio] 06 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916425/guest-house-8q-3370-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream