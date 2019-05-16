PMC House / PRISCILLA MULLER, Studio Arquitetura e Design

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. We intended to change the language of the existing house with the implemented renovation project. In addition to a Retrofit design of the facade, we also altered its internal land use zoning, creating broader and integrated spaces. We chose to make the ground floor plan with open spans, where the only existing masonry is the one that divides the interior with the external area. In the renovation, all the spans were opened and the structure of the house strengthened.

With windows containing large panels, all the site plan communicates with the external area. The entire outside area is composed of Dedon furniture, the floor was coated in Traverino Nero. The volume of the pool is above the floor level, creating transparency all around its perimeter.

In the entrance of the house, we created a wooden wine house, making the circulation happen around it. In the living room, we made an NPK Calacatta Vagli marble wall with a linear gas fireplace, framing its volume with the two side windows containing hanging gardens. In this environment we chose to use Italian furniture like the Prince Armchairs by Minotti and sofas from the B & B. We highlighted the lighting design with the Superarchimoon floor lamp and the Taccia table light.

The gourmet countertop was all made in marble and in its length we made a detail in Neolith, for the users to cook. Right above the countertop we coated the stove hood in reflective material and made the front surface a Mirror Tv. The highlight of the environment is the twelve people dining table by Minotti with a stone top and the chandelier 2079/50 Suspension by Floss.