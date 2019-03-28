World
  4. Mexico
  5. Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
  6. 2018
  Commercial School Aguascalientes / Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno

Commercial School Aguascalientes / Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno

  • 00:00 - 28 March, 2019
Commercial School Aguascalientes / Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno
Commercial School Aguascalientes / Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a growing area of the city of Aguascalientes. The unknown future development of the adjoining lots guided the creation of an inward-looking campus.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The campus’s compositional and functional strategy lies in the central plaza’s design: a series of concentric rings radiate outward from this large meeting space, giving meaning and shape to the program and use of the project.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The courtyard is subdivided by the Learning Center, creating a multipurpose plaza as well as a contemplative garden for the school’s most public activities.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

A structural arcade creates the perimeter circulations around the courtyards and is followed by the classroom blocks and the project’s general program. The façade or structural perimeter responds to the use and orientation of each of its parts.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project location

About this office
Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Office
Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez
Office
Camilo Moreno
Office

Product:

Concrete

