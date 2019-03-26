Populous Designs the Western Hemisphere's Largest Esports Arena

Save this picture! Fusion Arena. Image Courtesy of Populous

Architecture practice Populous has announced plans for a $50 million esports and entertainment venue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dubbed Fusion Arena, the project will be the home of the Philadelphia Fusion esports franchise as the largest esports venue in the western hemisphere. Seating up to 3,500 guests, the project will host a variety of live entertainment programming and events. The arena was made to be the first of its kind for next-generation consumers.

Populous is working with Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies on the Fusion Arena. “Fusion Arena represents a watershed moment for the competitive gaming market,” said Populous Senior Principal Brian Mirakian. “We’re taking our 36 years of designing iconic experiences for traditional sports – settings like Yankee Stadium – and applying those same principles of design to the virtual world of gaming.” Designed to reference gaming hardware, the building features an angular 6,000-square-foot, 30-foot-tall entrance hall that will greet visitors.

Featuring industrial materials throughout, Fusion Arena’s design pays tribute to Philadelphia’s heritage as the “workshop of the world.” It will offer unique seating experiences such as balcony bars, club seats with USB ports, flexible loge boxes and exclusive suites. Additionally, nearly 10,000 square feet will be dedicated to a training facility, broadcast studio and team offices. “We are thrilled to bring this ambitious idea to life and celebrate the arrival of Fusion Arena with gaming enthusiasts throughout the region and beyond,” said Joe Marsh, Chief Business Officer of Spectacor Gaming and the Philadelphia Fusion. “This project places esports alongside all the major traditional sports that call South Philadelphia home.”

Construction on Fusion Arena is set to begin this summer.