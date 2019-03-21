World
  7. Two-Way House / Studio Sarah Willmer

Two-Way House / Studio Sarah Willmer

  • 17:00 - 21 March, 2019
Two-Way House / Studio Sarah Willmer
Two-Way House / Studio Sarah Willmer, © Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad

© Jasper Sanidad

  • SSW Design Team

    Britta Tuschhoff, Megan Carter, Olya Piskun and Manon Bertoia

  • Structural Engineer

    Don David

  • Landscape Contractor

    David Soffer

  • General Contractor

    Pete Kasten, Kasten Builders
    More Specs
© Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad

Text description provided by the architects. The Two-Way House embodies the marriage of San Francisco’s historic urban fabric with today’s modern needs/desires in a thoughtfully crafted home filled with daylight seamlessly connecting to the garden. Our client’s goals of filling their home with natural light while connecting inside to outside formed the transformation of this Pacific Heights row house.

© Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad
Floor Plan and Sections
Floor Plan and Sections
© Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad

The Two-way House was conceived around the pairing of the original 1900 Victorian façade and traditional parlor with an open plan and modern 2-story backyard addition. The design maximizes space creating a generous single family home (with smaller 2nd apartment/in-law unit) while deftly resolving constraints that have shaped the remodel of many San Francisco homes.

© Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad

A series of interlocking interior spaces, courtyard, and decks create a seamless flow from inside to out. Designed to capture daylight and link common and private spaces, double height volumes establish vertical connections shaped by skylights and windows revealing unexpected views through the residence.

© Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad

Stained white oak and cedar create a soft palette throughout, connecting floor to cabinets, cabinets to the main stair, interior walls to exterior walls and the historic front to the modern back. Period molding at the parlor blends with minimal details and cabinetry. The Two-Way House bridges recognizable San Francisco architecture to the way today’s design savvy San Franciscans live in their homes.

© Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad

Studio Sarah Willmer
Cite: "Two-Way House / Studio Sarah Willmer" 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913686/two-way-house-studio-sarah-willmer/> ISSN 0719-8884

