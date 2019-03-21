AB Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

+ 46

Architects F:Poles Arquitetura

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Lead Architects Fernando Poles

Team Tiago Martins / Fábio Monteiro / Cesar Borsoi

Area 11732.66 ft2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Maurício Froldi

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Grupo RP

Landscape Design Daniel Nunes Paisagismo

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The A.B Residence design was based on the use of metallic structures. This decision allowed the acceleration of the construction process.

The metallic structure was kept apparent as according to the whole architectural proposal adopted. Wood veneers, natural stones and metal sheets were incorporated into the project, helping to define the volumes and making the spaces more welcoming.

Each floor of the residence has different levels of visual integration. The subsoil was implanted through a cut on the ground, allowing it to become more ventilated. The ground floor, where the social areas are placed, has large aluminum and glass frames, bringing the landscaping into the environments and widening them visually. The layout of the balcony and the leisure area creates a great open space of conviviality. On the upper floor, made up of a large suspended volume, the closings with wooden furniture brises ensure greater privacy, according to the needs of the residents.