AB Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura

AB Residence / F:Poles Arquitetura, © Maurício Froldi
  • Architects

    F:Poles Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Fernando Poles

  • Team

    Tiago Martins / Fábio Monteiro / Cesar Borsoi

  • Area

    11732.66 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Maurício Froldi

  • Other Participants

    Grupo RP

  • Landscape Design

    Daniel Nunes Paisagismo
© Maurício Froldi
Text description provided by the architects. The A.B Residence design was based on the use of metallic structures. This decision allowed the acceleration of the construction process.

© Maurício Froldi
The metallic structure was kept apparent as according to the whole architectural proposal adopted. Wood veneers, natural stones and metal sheets were incorporated into the project, helping to define the volumes and making the spaces more welcoming.

© Maurício Froldi
© Maurício Froldi
Corte CC
Corte CC
© Maurício Froldi
Each floor of the residence has different levels of visual integration. The subsoil was implanted through a cut on the ground, allowing it to become more ventilated. The ground floor, where the social areas are placed, has large aluminum and glass frames, bringing the landscaping into the environments and widening them visually. The layout of the balcony and the leisure area creates a great open space of conviviality. On the upper floor, made up of a large suspended volume, the closings with wooden furniture brises ensure greater privacy, according to the needs of the residents.

© Maurício Froldi
