KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Architects
LocationStockholm, Sweden
Category
Lead ArchitectsBolle Tham and Martin Videgård
Area9140.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
Design TeamCarmen Izquierdo Lazaro, Lena Fagle,Mårten Nettelbladt, Mia Nygren, Andreas Helgesson Gonzaga, Måns Tham, Johanna Redell, Anna Jacobson, Lukas Thiel, Erik Wåhlström, Johan Björkholm, Helen Amundsen, Fredrik Nilsson, Branko Kovacevic, Benjamin Mandre, Susanna Bremberg, Marina Rotolo, Anna-Lisa Pollock, Pau Boluda, Finn Wilkie, Anna Höglund, Paula Stenquist, Alexandra Pripp, Andreas Stålberg, Per Odebeck, Stefan Nilsson, Bengt Hellsten
EngineeringWSP Byggprojektering, Magnus Lundström, Cecilia Vestman
Interior designTham & Videgård Arkitekter (design) in collaboration with Skala Inredningsarkitekter
LandscapeTengbom, Per Qvist, Jens Orback
ArtistJonas Dahlberg
Fire consultantBrandskyddslaget, Staffan Bengtsson, Torkel Danielsson
Acoustic engineerAkustikon, Gunilla Sundin
Environmental consultantWhite, Beatrice Kindembe
Air/PlumbingIncoord, Lars Åke Sterneryd, Mikael Lagerquist, Sylvia Rönneblad, Tord Wallin, Johan Brock
Electrical engineerWSP Systems, Birger Sundström, Hans Andersson
Lighting consultantWSP Ljusdesign, Nisse Ericsson
AntiquarianAntikvariska konsultbyrån, Staffan Nilsson
Ground plumbing engineerArnica Markteknik, Anders Larsson
MoistureWSP Environmental, Niklas Wahl prytz
Accessibility consultantJessica Sadjak Framming, Jenny Afvander.
Glass advisorACC Glasrådgivare, Per-Olof Carlsson
BIM-coordination consultantTyréns, Linus Malm, Gustav Engman
Project managementWSP Management,
Furniture planning for KTHSkala Arkitekter
Electrical engineer for KTHProjektel
Text description provided by the architects. The site on the KTH campus, with its very tangible cultural and historical context and its physical limitations, could be described as the opposite of a blank slate (Tabula Rasa). The new school is inserted into an existing courtyard space with existing pathways and is located adjacent to Erik Lallerstedt’s original and quite monumental brick buildings from the early twentieth century.
Based on the logic of a free campus layout that encourages movement, the idea is to accommodate and encourage circulation within the building and all around it as a way of thoroughly integrating and anchoring the new school to the site. With its rounded contours and a total of six floors, the school building includes a sunken garden and a roof terrace, while cultivating the character of the courtyard as one continuous space. The deep red CorTen steel exterior relates to the dark red brick of existing buildings.
The interior is designed to be robust and flexible. Curving walls create a free flow of contiguous space that enhances the sense of openness rather than enclosure. Views and paths are extended through the structure with spatial conditions more akin to a landscape than a traditional institutional building. At the entrance level a series of double height spaces, the atelier and exhibition area, designate a generous main entrance that also doubles as an open lecture hall. It is in the form of a broad passage meandering through the building.
A deep floor plan creates an opportunity of extensive glass use in the surfaces of the facade. It endows the building with a high degree of generality, offering lavish amounts of light and transparency, while maintaining the climate and energy efficiency of the whole building