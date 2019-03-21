World
  Hangzhou Olive Tree School / YCA

Hangzhou Olive Tree School / YCA

  20:00 - 21 March, 2019
Hangzhou Olive Tree School / YCA
arch. Image © He Chen
arch. Image © He Chen high school department. Image © He Chen axis. Image © He Chen elementary school department. Image © He Chen + 47

  • Architects

    YCA

  • Location

    No.136, Xincheng Road, Nanyuan Street, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, China

  • Category

    Schools

  • Design Team

    Yanchuan Liu, Xiaowei Tong, Jianlong Ma, Yuan Gong, Yumuling Zhou, Zizhuang Zheng, Jie Yang, Yali Ma, Chenxiao Duan

  • Digital Design

    Yuanchen Wei, Zirong Zhao, Lichun Wang

  • Project Management

    Lihua Ren

  • Area

    75950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    He Chen

  • Construction drawing design

    Zhejiang Zhongshe Engineering Design

  • Landscape

    Creative landscape design

  • Interior Design

    Hanjia Design Group

  • Engineering Consulting Management

    Unihigh Construction Management

  • Client

    Hangzhou Olive Tree School
main entrance. Image © He Chen
Text description provided by the architects. Dayuan, the founder of the school, was once one of the best middle school linguistics teachers, later he became a businessman due to peculiar encounters. However, there is always a dream about education in his heart. For the olive tree in his dreams, he finally set off after many years of preparation.

axis. Image © He Chen
high school department. Image © He Chen
After several discussions and inevitable collisions of ideas, the architects determined the overall layout:
The buildings and the sports areas take one half of the site each. Although the east-west oriented track and the dormitories are not common, the overall structure is compact, well responding to the high-speed train line, the highway entrance on the south and the main urban boulevard on the west.

axis. Image © He Chen
1F plan
dormitory facade. Image © He Chen
All the art and experience spaces are located on the ground floor; Public spaces such as roof gardens, vegetable gardens, science museum are on the top floor; Classrooms and offices are located on the floors in-between.

axis. Image © He Chen
axis. Image © He Chen

The ideal school buildings in Dayuan’s mind should have conversations between western and eastern cultures, and inherit the spirit from both the old times and new days. Below are the architects’ considerations and responses:

main entrance. Image © He Chen
section
main entrance. Image © He Chen
Courtyard is a basic spatial element that is common in all kinds of cultures in ancient and modern China and abroad.
Pitched roof is a basic form in the culture at all times and in all over the world.

south facade. Image © He Chen
Chinese tradition is to enter the building from the eave side; whereas the western world from the gable wall.

arch. Image © He Chen
Arch is an important element of Western classical architecture; to place buildings along the south-north axis and form a layered courtyard is a common method for classical Chinese architecture.

arch. Image © He Chen
arch. Image © He Chen
The red brick façade is a common practice in Western architecture; whilethe white wall is widely used in classical architecture in the Jiangnan area.

high school department. Image © He Chen
The primary school has two layers of courtyards with the theme of nature; three olive trees from the Mediterranean are planted in the high school courtyard with red brick walls on four sides; white walls with light wooden colored railing and roof structure are used in middle school courtyard; there is a pool of water in between middle school and high school, with eight types of aquatic plants native to Jiangnan. Olive tree represents Global vision, “Shuibaxian” (eight types of aquatic plants) reflects Chinese feeing and native sentiment.

elementary school department. Image © He Chen
elementary school department. Image © He Chen
There is a river in the east of the site, so a bridge that meets the functions is needed. The international school curriculum attends to both Chinese and Western cultures. A symbolic meaning of ‘connection’ is applied to a functional bridge located on the east side entrance. The complex shape of the continuous integration of the slab of the entrance arch bridge and roof allows the digital design and fabrication to take their advantages.

middle school department. Image © He Chen
“Shuibaxian” pool. Image © He Chen
The perforated pattern of the red brick wall in east façade and the color composition pattern of the west façade of the dormitory source from the same part of the famous Chinese painting, Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains. Byintegrating digital technology, there is no difficulty to abstract the artistic masterpiece into architectural decorative elements.

high school department. Image © He Chen
high school department. Image © He Chen
The core value of this design is to involve the process and method of architectural design in the basic education process, so as to let the kids who study in the school have the opportunity to learn and experience the different form transition, by combining art and technology.

west facade. Image © He Chen
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
YCA
Cite: "Hangzhou Olive Tree School / YCA" 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913460/hangzhou-olive-tree-school-yca/> ISSN 0719-8884

