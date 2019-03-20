House 49 / Atelier Waterside

+ 21

Architects Atelier Waterside

Location Tongfu East Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China

Category Housing

Lead Architects Yang Liu

Delegator Jianlin Zhu, Jiawen Liu

Area 27.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chao Zhang

Structural Form Concrete Frame Structure

Main Material Concrete, Latex paint, Terrazzo,Washed stone,Glass More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House site is located in downtown Guangzhou, home lane. The 3m x 9m narrow base is close to the neighbors, and the east-west orientation makes the external conditions even worse. The client is a couple of young artists who wish to have two bedrooms and a low cost.

We hope to build a home that is resistant to heat, humidity and can be found in a chaotic city, allowing residents to get in touch with the sun, the wind, the rain, and the plants under the shelter of this home.

The design encloses the boundaries of the new building in the original building's outline, and the exterior of the building uses the method of washing stone to try to integrate the building into the surrounding environment. The courtyard and the patio are respectively arranged in front of and behind the relatively closed house.

These are connected in series with the internal gap to form a flowing semi-outdoor space, which can provide light and ventilation as well as visual privacy for the residents. It is hoped that residents will feel the sense of shelter from the entire home, whether in the bathroom, in the bedroom or in the kitchen, but also in the interior of the home.

In addition to the air conditioning in the two bedrooms, the louver and the open skylights that other residents can use to adjust the indoor microclimate to cope with external changes.