  7. Dolores Heights Residence / John Maniscalco Architecture

Dolores Heights Residence / John Maniscalco Architecture

  • 17:00 - 19 March, 2019
Dolores Heights Residence / John Maniscalco Architecture
Dolores Heights Residence / John Maniscalco Architecture
© Blake Marvin

  • Engineering

    Strandberg Engineering

  • Landscape

    Surface Design Inc

  • Collaborators

    Design Line Construction
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. On an atypically-configured sloping double lot in San Francisco, this new home takes advantage of rare siting to maximize the experience of changing daylight and sweeping city views. The use of deep overhangs and angular cedar forms carefully frames horizon views while gently responding to the corner sitting.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Blake Marvin
© Blake Marvin

Spaces and functions are carefully arranged to pair with varied site experiences throughout the home.  A two-story glazed volume clad in cedar slats defines the entry as a bent-steel stair descends to create a connection to the primary living level. An open floor plan allows flow and extension of interior spaces to exterior gathering spaces and vistas.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

A restrained finish palette of subtle organic materials unifies the visual language of the exterior landscape with the internal architecture of the home, creating a serenity not often found in the center of this busy city, providing a place of refuge for the growing family. 

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

John Maniscalco Architecture
Cite: "Dolores Heights Residence / John Maniscalco Architecture" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

