SC House / Frederico Trevisan Arquiteto

+ 31

Architects Frederico Trevisan Arquiteto

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Team Thais Fonsechi, Stephanie Guazzelli, Mariana Mariano, Isabela Dotta

Area 468.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs André Scarpa

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Construtora Schery

Structure MAP Engenharia Estrutural

Electrical Installations MZ Barros Engenharia e Projetos

Hidraulic Instalations Benecatto Engenharia

Landscaping Frederico Trevisan

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The SC House is located in Campinas and was placed on the sloping ground, facing a view. The project was designed with the intention of stimulating familiarity through the integration of common use and open spaces, which is favored by the mild climate of the region.

The project is organized in two volumes joined through the footbridge and stairway, setting two central courtyards, with staggered gardens, favoring the natural lighting and ventilation of the surroundings and also creating areas of sociability. The transition of levels at the open areas is achieved gradually, allowing the connection of the patios through the house to the garden, generating a visual amplitude and integration between the ambiances.

The volume closest to the street offers the main entrance, where are also the garage and guest room. The slope of the site made it possible to place the intimate area of the house at the same level of the street, and below it is the living area, both with privacy sheltered, and also open to landscape and the garden.

The social area is accessed by the stairs and is connected to the patio and the garden. In this transition of levels and at the arrival of the living room, there is an intense connection with the open spaces, through the wide openings that offer visual and physical continuity between interior and exterior.

The kitchen, designed to stimulate social interaction, communicates with a more reserved patio. On the opposite side, it connects to the leisure area. The workspaces have access through the kitchen, patio and leisure area. The finishing materials bring unity to the spaces and give coherence to the project, it’s discretion to bring users attention to the natural surroundings and gardens.