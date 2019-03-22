World
SC House / Frederico Trevisan Arquiteto

  08:00 - 22 March, 2019
SC House / Frederico Trevisan Arquiteto
© André Scarpa
  Construction

    Construtora Schery

  Structure

    MAP Engenharia Estrutural

  Electrical Installations

    MZ Barros Engenharia e Projetos

  Hidraulic Instalations

    Benecatto Engenharia

  Landscaping

    Frederico Trevisan
Text description provided by the architects. The SC House is located in Campinas and was placed on the sloping ground, facing a view. The project was designed with the intention of stimulating familiarity through the integration of common use and open spaces, which is favored by the mild climate of the region.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The project is organized in two volumes joined through the footbridge and stairway, setting two central courtyards, with staggered gardens, favoring the natural lighting and ventilation of the surroundings and also creating areas of sociability. The transition of levels at the open areas is achieved gradually, allowing the connection of the patios through the house to the garden, generating a visual amplitude and integration between the ambiances.

The volume closest to the street offers the main entrance, where are also the garage and guest room. The slope of the site made it possible to place the intimate area of the house at the same level of the street, and below it is the living area, both with privacy sheltered, and also open to landscape and the garden.

The social area is accessed by the stairs and is connected to the patio and the garden. In this transition of levels and at the arrival of the living room, there is an intense connection with the open spaces, through the wide openings that offer visual and physical continuity between interior and exterior.

The kitchen, designed to stimulate social interaction, communicates with a more reserved patio. On the opposite side, it connects to the leisure area. The workspaces have access through the kitchen, patio and leisure area. The finishing materials bring unity to the spaces and give coherence to the project, it’s discretion to bring users attention to the natural surroundings and gardens.

About this office
Frederico Trevisan Arquiteto
