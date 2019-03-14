World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Safdie's Jewel Changi Airport Nears Completion, Featuring the World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

Safdie's Jewel Changi Airport Nears Completion, Featuring the World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Safdie's Jewel Changi Airport Nears Completion, Featuring the World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall
Save this picture!
Safdie's Jewel Changi Airport Nears Completion, Featuring the World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall, Courtesy of Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Safdie Architects

Safdie Architects have published an update of their iconic Jewel Changi Airport, as construction continues in Singapore. Featuring the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, a lush indoor forest, and a green trail of airport amenities, the scheme is set to open on April 17th of this year.

Jewel Changi Airport seeks to reinvent the public concourse not just as an in-between space for travelers, but as a major public attraction. Public transit form the city passes through the city and the large garden and shopping space within the central dome establishes it as a node for public gathering. In the future, an event space on the north side of the park will host public events for up to 1000 people.

Courtesy of Safdie Architects Courtesy of Safdie Architects Courtesy of Safdie Architects Courtesy of Safdie Architects + 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Safdie Architects

The structure, a torus-shaped glass dome, houses a lushly planted forest that climbs up the sides of the glass structure. The garden will include meandering walking trails, seating areas, and even a number of artificial waterfalls. An oculus at the center of the space, named the Rain Vortex, will allow water to cascade into the center of the space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Safdie Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Safdie Architects

Upon the building's completion, it will be the tallest interior waterfall in the world. Rainwater that falls into the fountain will be pumped through the waterfall and used throughout the airport for building services and landscape irrigation systems. The oculus and flowing water also act as a passive cooling system.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Safdie Architects

Visitors to the Forest Valley will also enjoy five levels of shopping space on either side of the garden. Vertical valleys slice through the commercial space, allowing both access between the two zones and bringing light to the lower levels. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Safdie Architects
Courtesy of Safdie Architects

News of the scheme’s progress follows Safdie’s proposal for a series of treehouse-like pavilions for the Surbana Jurong headquarters, and the firm’s completion of an extensive restoration for a unit at Habitat 67.

News via: Safdie Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Safdie's Jewel Changi Airport Nears Completion, Featuring the World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall" 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913219/safdies-jewel-changi-airport-nears-completion-featuring-the-worlds-tallest-indoor-waterfall/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream