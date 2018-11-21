World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Safdie Architects Completes an Extensive Restoration of Unit at Habitat 67

Safdie Architects Completes an Extensive Restoration of Unit at Habitat 67

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Safdie Architects Completes an Extensive Restoration of Unit at Habitat 67
Save this picture!
Safdie Architects Completes an Extensive Restoration of Unit at Habitat 67, © Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau

Safdie Architects has completed a comprehensive renovation of Moshe Safdie’s unit at the iconic Habitat 67 in Montreal, Canada. The 10th floor unit of the designated monument was restored to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Habitat 67, in conjunction with a 2017 exhibition of Safdie’s work titled “Habitat ‘67 vers l’avenir : The Shape of Things to Come.”

Two years worth of repairs to the duplex unit included addressing decades worth of water damage, extensive interior restoration, and technical upgrades to align the building’s systems to 21st century standards of sustainability and energy conservation.

© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau © Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau © Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau © Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau + 11

Save this picture!
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau

To address water damage, exterior concrete walls were stripped to enable repair, insulation, and waterproofing of the envelope, while original wood parquet flooring was restored, while slot detailing was installed to improve airflow.

Save this picture!
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau

Energy-efficient windows were pocketed behind the wall to match the original profile and sightlines, and sliding patio doors were restored to their original working condition. Appliances within the apartment, such as the molded fiberglass bathrooms, clear polycarbonate railings, and kitchen cabinets were painstakingly restored, with new kitchen appliances integrated behind the cabinetry to match the originals.

Save this picture!
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau

The unit will now be donated to the public realm as a place of scholarly research, and public tours. Safdie Architects is also involved with continuing restoration to the exterior of the entire complex.

Save this picture!
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau

For the scheme’s development, Safdie Architects collaborated with local architect Ghislain Bélanger, and contractor Fairmont Construction.

Save this picture!
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau
© Marc Cramer + Thomas Miau

News via: Safdie Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Safdie Architects Completes an Extensive Restoration of Unit at Habitat 67" 21 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906340/safdie-architects-completes-an-extensive-restoration-of-unit-at-habitat-67/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream