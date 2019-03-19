World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Israel
  5. Mayslits Kassif Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects

  • 19:00 - 19 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects
Save this picture!
Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects, © Guy Cohen
© Guy Cohen

© Aviad Bar-Ness © Aviad Bar-Ness © Guy Cohen © Elad Gonen + 30

  • Buildings Built Area

    3,500 m2

  • Total Intervention Area

    150,000 m2

  • Client

    Atarim Company for Tel Aviv Municipality
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Guy Cohen
© Guy Cohen

Text description provided by the architects. Since its inception in the late 1930s, the central promenade of the young Bauhaus city of Tel Aviv played a key role in establishing the ever-changing connection between the city and its shore. In all of the various phases of its life, the elevated boardwalk acted as a border between the city and its beach.

Save this picture!
© Guy Cohen
© Guy Cohen

The current renovation project aimed to transform this historical blockade by creating a new continuous interface that enables free pedestrian flow to and from the sandy beach, throughout the city's central waterfront. Moreover, serving as the main waterfront public space of the entire metropolitan area, the new promenade and its sitting-terraces were designed to offer a generous array of seats and relaxation opportunities along the seafront, in order to host a great many new visitors and create a hospitable and lively public domain for this large dense urban area.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

By creating a continuous stretch of sitting-stairs and ramps all along the waterfront, and redesigning the disused rooftops of the existing beach buildings and turning them into welcoming urban balconies, the physical rupture between the city and the sea was mended. In order to create a sense of hospitality, the promenade was extended towards the beach with terraced sitting platforms and large shaded areas, as well as new recreational areas which hold sports facilities, various game courts, playgrounds and relaxation areas under the palms.

Save this picture!
© Aviad Bar-Ness
© Aviad Bar-Ness
Save this picture!
Intermediary Space Flow Diagram
Intermediary Space Flow Diagram
Save this picture!
© Guy Cohen
© Guy Cohen

By utilizing careful structural and detailed design, the project's environmental footprint was minimized, accessibility in all aspects was achieved, and a liminal urban 'new ground' was created. An in-between zone where swimsuits and business suits are mixed together in an urban space that doesn’t comply with any one code, it's a unique design that is abstract and open to multiple interpretations, reflecting Tel Aviv's unique urban character.

Save this picture!
© Guy Cohen
© Guy Cohen

Following other regeneration projects along Tel Aviv's coastline, the newly renovated promenade is commonly considered the most transformative project among them, due to the radical change it made in the relation between the city's built fabric and its primary natural resource – the sea. The new promenade became a host to over 9 million visitors a year, a record number compared to Israel's population of only 9 million.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Mayslits Kassif Architects
Courtesy of Mayslits Kassif Architects

The new ‘in-between’ space that was created in order to mediate between the city and its beach, had become a vital melting pot for a new urban culture, where spontaneous bands of acrobats, backgammon players, young parents, joggers and many more, turn the promenade into their common social-platform. Its generous hospitable territory which is open to all creates a highly multicultural and heterogeneous space, which radiates free spirit and optimism into its dense and complex context.

Save this picture!
© Guy Cohen
© Guy Cohen
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Aviad Bar-Ness
© Aviad Bar-Ness

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Mayslits Kassif Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Refurbishment Renovation Israel
Cite: "Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913023/tel-avivs-central-promenade-renewal-mayslits-kassif-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream