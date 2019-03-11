World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. OMA's Xinhu Hangzhou Prism Breaks Ground in the City's Future CBD

OMA's Xinhu Hangzhou Prism Breaks Ground in the City's Future CBD

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
OMA's Xinhu Hangzhou Prism Breaks Ground in the City's Future CBD
Save this picture!
OMA's Xinhu Hangzhou Prism Breaks Ground in the City's Future CBD, Courtesy of OMA, by Boomimages
Courtesy of OMA, by Boomimages

Construction has begun on OMA’s pyramid-shaped mixed-use building – Xinhu Hangzhou Prism – which forms the heart of Hangzhou’s Future Tech City in the new Technology Central Business District (CBD). Led by the firm's partner Chris van Duijn, the project is commissioned by Zhejiang Xinhu Haichuang Group.

Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, is known as one of China’s most beautiful cities with a high quality of life. The city is rapidly developing into an important tech-hub, home to some of China’s largest technology companies (including Alibaba Group Holding and NetEase) and a burgeoning start-up scene. Hangzhou competes with Beijing and Shanghai to attract China’s new-economy workforce and young tech graduates.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA, by Boomimages
Courtesy of OMA, by Boomimages

OMA’s design for Xinhu Hangzhou Prism integrates modernity into the beauty of the surrounding natural landscape. The complex will house a hotel, retail space, lofts and an atrium garden. The 50,000 sqm Prism is shaped by two radical oblique cuts through the building envelope, creating terraced lofts with generous scenic views. A large interior void creates a publicly accessible garden with water features and playgrounds.

A pinnacle reaching into the sky, the Prism pays homage to the ancient saying that the there is “paradise above, and Hangzhou below”. The Prism is complemented by an adjacent 35,000 sqm residential tower, reflecting the geometry of a prism in its façade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA, by Boomimages
Courtesy of OMA, by Boomimages

“Xinhu Hangzhou Prism will encourage the development of a creative community in the new CBD of Hangzhou," saya Chris van Duijn."The design enables flexible programming and a broad repertoire of communal outdoor spaces, while maintaining a strong visual identity: striking in its form, archetypical yet contemporary.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

The project is led by Chris van Duijn and Michalis Hadjistyllis and is expected to complete in 2020.

News via OMA.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Maria Erman
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Maria Erman. "OMA's Xinhu Hangzhou Prism Breaks Ground in the City's Future CBD" 11 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912962/omas-xinhu-hangzhou-prism-breaks-ground-in-the-citys-future-cbd/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream