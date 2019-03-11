Architecture for Landscape: Lectures and Internships with Internationally-Renowned Architectural Firms

YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Landscape, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms.
101 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and internships/lectures held by internationally-renowned architectural firms like Stefano Boeri Architetti, Snøhetta, Hhf Architects, Rodrigo Duque Motta, Jean Nouvel Design, Rintala Eggerston, and Jensen & Skodvin.
The Course
From Stonehenge to Greek temples, architecture is the signature of humankind on landscape, the artificial element that has always been connected to the natural environment.
Architecture and landscape are linked by a fundamental continuity that is now starting to fade, damaging the quality of the space we dwell.
More than ever today, landscape is a precious heritage that architecture can and must enhance, while protecting it to pass it on to future generations: architects shall not give up on working on landscape, instead they should be able to design architectures that respond to each landscape’s specific feature and generates wonderful and unique spaces.
The “Architecture for Landscape” course was created on these premises: it aims at training designers who are able to meet the diverse needs of transforming territories, enforcing an attentive and productive dialogue with the surrounding landscape to respond to the needs of prestigious clients in outstanding contexts. Through a thorough analysis of the natural world, light and geomorphological features of terrains, the designers will become more and more able to reconnect human design to the natural environment and be inspired by landscape to design outstanding, sustainable and impressive architectures.
The course will be made up of 101 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects. At the end of the lessons, the students will be granted an internship.
YACADEMY
YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.
Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.
101 Hours of Lessons
Interpreting Landscape | 12 hours
How to Understand Places and Interpret their Identity
Emanuele Montibeller, Arte Sella
Wellness in Nature | 6 hours
Outdoor and Wellness
Paolo Tranquillini, Starpool
Plants | 6 hours
Features and Necessities of the Plants and How to Choose the Right Ones
Antonio Perazzi, Studio Antonio Perazzi
The Garden Site | 6 hours
Management and realization of green areas
Federico Ratta, Frassinago - Gardens and Landscapes
Sustainable Design | 9 hours
Principles of environmental sustainability in prestigious landscape contexts
Edoardo Milesi, Edoardo Milesi & Archos
Biocompatible Materials and Technologies | 12 hours
How to Choose Materials According to the Landscape
Mauro Frate, Mauro Frate Architetto
Theories and Stories of Architecture and Landscape | 14 hours
Successful Examples of Landscape Interventions
Manuel Orazi, University of Ferrara
Building with Timber | 9 hours
Techniques and Possibilities in Building with Timber
Angelo Luigi Marchetti, Marlegno srl
Urban Green | 9 hours
Roofs and facades: new systems to turn the cities green
Sara Gangemi, Stefano Boeri Architetti
High Altitude Architectures | 9 hours
History and Examples of Anthropization of the Mountains
Luca Gibello, Il Giornale dell’Architettura
Extreme Architecture | 9 hours
Building Sites in the Mountains
Roberto Dini, Cantieri d’Alta Quota
Special Lectures
Vertical Forest
Stefano Boeri | Stefano Boeri Architetti
Water And Architecture: Oslo Opera House
Patrick Lüth | Snøhetta
Sanctuaries within Landscape: Ruta del Peregrino
Simon Frommenwiler | HHF Architects
Elqui Domos: Between the Sky and Architecture
Rodrigo Duque Motta
Contextualizing Architecture: Louvre Abu Dhabi
Livia Tani | Atelier Jean Nouvel
Stadiums, Museums, and Dams: Landscape According to Souto De Moura
Eduardo Souto De Moura
Juvet Landscape Hotel: Immersed in Landscape
Torunn Golberg | Jensen & Skodvin
Ice And Forests: Visions from Norway
Dagur Eggertsson | Rintala Eggertsson
Architecture and Sustainability
Mario Cucinella | Mario Cucinella Architects
32-Hour Workshop
Challenge at High Altitudes: The Design of a Bivouac
The workshop will offer the students the opportunity to bring together all the theoretical notions learnt during the course, in order to offer strategic solutions concerning a real design case. The course will be carried out in collaboration with the cultural association Cantieri d’Alta Quota and will focus on the design of a “bivacco/mountain lodge in Comba di Vertosan, in the Aosta Valley region. Located at 2800m of altitude, in a breathtaking landscape, the intervention site will represent a technical challenge, but also the opportunity to intervene in one of the most fascinating and most evocative design contexts that a designer could ever meet.
Internships
At the end of the lessons, the students are guaranteed an internship in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic: Stefano Boeri Architetti, Snøhetta, Hhf Architects, Rodrigo Duque Motta, Jean Nouvel Design, Rintala Eggerston, or Jensen & Skodvin.
Partners
The project is in cooperation with: Galletti, Tecnosugheri, Marlegno, Arte Sella, Paolo Castelli S.p.A.
More information at: www.yacademy.it
Contact: studenti@yacademy.it