World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 2019 to be a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings in London

2019 to be a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings in London

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
2019 to be a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings in London
Save this picture!
2019 to be a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings in London, 100 Leadenhall Street - SOM exterior view . Image © Cityscape Digital
100 Leadenhall Street - SOM exterior view . Image © Cityscape Digital

New London Architecture has published the results of their annual Tall Building Survey. Now in its sixth year, the report declares 2019 as “The Year of the Tall Building” with a record number of 76 tall buildings set to be completed in the UK capital in 2019.

Among the key findings from the report, it was revealed that the completion of tall buildings is set to be three times higher than in 2018. There are currently 541 tall buildings in the pipeline for the capital, with 22 out of London’s 33 boroughs containing tall buildings under construction. These tall buildings will offer more than 110,000 new homes for a city with chronic housing shortages.

London Skyline . Image © JasonHawkes 3 One Park Drive. Image © Herzog & de Meuron Exterior Mid-level Ravensbourne Wharf . Image © Craftworks Mapleton Crescent. Image © Metropolitan Workshop + Pocket Living - River View + 6

Save this picture!
London Skyline . Image © JasonHawkes
London Skyline . Image © JasonHawkes

The status of the 541 tall buildings in the London pipeline can be broken into 54 under pre-planning, 75 in planning, 291 with permission granted, and 121 under construction. 62% of these buildings range between 20 and 29 stories, with 38% over 30 stories. Although 2019 will see a three-fold increase in completed tall buildings, applications for tall buildings is down by 3.8% from 2018. East London leads the way in terms of tall buildings proposed or under construction with 257 buildings, compared to 96 buildings in Central London, 90 in West London, 62 in South London, and 34 in North London.

Save this picture!
3 One Park Drive. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
3 One Park Drive. Image © Herzog & de Meuron

The research confirms that tall buildings are an established component of the London skyline, and the city’s development programme, in spite of existing political uncertainty. The NLA report maintains a neutral, objective stance on tall buildings, citing LSE research that shows tall buildings work well for young occupiers, and less well for families. It also stresses the importance of maintaining a high standard of architectural design in tall buildings, given their impact on the London skyline.

Save this picture!
Pipeline - View over Greenwich Peninsula and Isle of Dogs. Image © VuCity
Pipeline - View over Greenwich Peninsula and Isle of Dogs. Image © VuCity

The full report is available to read on the New London Architecture website here.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "2019 to be a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings in London" 06 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912725/2019-to-be-a-record-breaking-year-for-tall-buildings-in-london/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream