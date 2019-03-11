World
  7. Gemala House / LUWIST

Gemala House / LUWIST

  • 21:00 - 11 March, 2019
Gemala House / LUWIST
Gemala House / LUWIST, © Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi

© Ferrian Rinaldi

  • Architects

    LUWIST

  • Location

    Bandung, Indonesia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Lukie Widya

  • Team

    Nadya Rachmathiyah

  • Interior Design & Goods

    Arifin Windarman

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi

Text description provided by the architects. Gemala House is located in the additional part of Bandung city, where daily life continues in a typical urban structure. There are 3 volumes on the site each accommodating different requirements. These volumes are independent from one another, and scattered across the site, creating a series of connected individual gardens, open and surroundings.

© Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi
1st and 2nd floor plan
1st and 2nd floor plan
© Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi

I was thinking of creating a house  which the client may enjoy various of spaces and lifestyles, by not fixing the place of dwelling, just put it into the right position : have a room to breath and sightseeing, then have own world by the garden space surrounding them.

The house itself is comprised of two shells of efficient size nested inside one another.

© Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi

The body of shell covers the entire premises, creating a covered, semi-indoor garden.

In a nested structure, the inside is invariably the outside, and it was a vice versa. My concerns about architecture that is not about space nor about form, but simply about expressing the riches of what are `between` houses and the site barrier to the neighbors.

© Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi

The Facade has a similar face, became a twins, connected by a bridge, so people can feel the feelings of “ in between ".

Why the facade was similar? Because i’m thinking about the twins of female child, Indonesian Sanskrit call them : Gemala.

© Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi

The house has two vertical cuts - courtyard and staircase - which divide the plan into 3 parts. All the spaces are thus well lit and properly ventilated.

The dialogue between " in and out " - In the middle of, white,wood, sky, grey, trees : enjoying by covered in rain, night breeze, to the endless summer.

© Ferrian Rinaldi
© Ferrian Rinaldi

Cite: "Gemala House / LUWIST" 11 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912622/gemala-house-luwist/> ISSN 0719-8884

