Siete Vueltas Rural Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos

Builder Soluciones Constructivas

Client Fundación Fraternidad

Text description provided by the architects. In an arid landscape and an almost flat land of the municipality of San Juan de Urabá, this school was built replacing previous buildings in very poor condition. Around a wide area of games and the soccer field, modular buildings form a polygonal perimeter, with corridors to the interior, and silent facades to the outside.

A frame structure in reinforced concrete, receives perforated block walls and metal roof beams. All single-story classrooms have cross ventilation, and enjoy the distant landscape. From a distance, the building behaves like a singular mark in the landscape.