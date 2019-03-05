World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Colombia
  5. Plan:b arquitectos
  6. 2015
  7. Siete Vueltas Rural Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos

Siete Vueltas Rural Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Siete Vueltas Rural Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos
Save this picture!
Siete Vueltas Rural Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos, © Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro

© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro © Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro © Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro © Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro + 21

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro

Text description provided by the architects. In an arid landscape and an almost flat land of the municipality of San Juan de Urabá, this school was built replacing previous buildings in very poor condition. Around a wide area of games and the soccer field, modular buildings form a polygonal perimeter, with corridors to the interior, and silent facades to the outside.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro

A frame structure in reinforced concrete, receives perforated block walls and metal roof beams. All single-story classrooms have cross ventilation, and enjoy the distant landscape. From a distance, the building behaves like a singular mark in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro
© Alejandro Arango, Julián Castro

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Plan:b arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Colombia
Cite: "Siete Vueltas Rural Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos" [Institución educativa rural Siete Vueltas / Plan:b arquitectos] 05 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912611/siete-vueltas-rural-educational-institution-plan-b-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream