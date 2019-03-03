World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. Atelier Z+
  6. 2015
  7. Experimental Primary School of Suzhou Science and Technology Town / Atelier Z+ , Dplus Studio

Experimental Primary School of Suzhou Science and Technology Town / Atelier Z+ , Dplus Studio

  • 02:00 - 3 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Experimental Primary School of Suzhou Science and Technology Town / Atelier Z+ , Dplus Studio
Save this picture!
Experimental Primary School of Suzhou Science and Technology Town / Atelier Z+ , Dplus Studio, northeastern view. Image © Hao Chen
northeastern view. Image © Hao Chen

main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia library. Image © Hao Chen main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia F2 platform. Image © Zhi Xia + 48

  • Architects

    Atelier Z+, Dplus Studio

  • Location

    88 Keye Road, Science and Technology Town, National New and Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China

  • Category

    Elementary & Middle School

  • Architect in Charge

    Bin ZHANG / Atelier Z+, Shuo LI / D-plus Studio

  • Project Architect

    Hao Chen(Schematic Design & Developing Design), Xinhui Ding(Competition)

  • Design Team

    Renjie Wu, Jinxia Zhang, Linbo Xie, Jiajin Xu

  • Area

    53422.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Hao Chen, Zhi Xia

  • Collaborator

    China Railway Engineering Design Institute Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Social Programs Service Center of Suzhou Science and Technology Town

  • Site area

    43880 m2

  • Budget

    250 million RMB
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia
Aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia

Confrontation and adaptation
The Suzhou technology and science town adopts a highly efficient model where the land is subdivided into a grid of various natures with similar urban scales. Our proposal here takes advantage of the existing constraints and leverages the maximum value from the natural surroundings - Confronting both the tight city grid and the grand nature nearby, one side of the site is edged by the lush nature such as canals, wetlands and mountains. The opposite edge of the site is facing a highly artificial environment filled with high density apartment towers.

Save this picture!
site
site

Under a tight site condition with complex surrounding conditions and requirement for a high density (FAR: 1.5), we seek to mediate between these seemingly conflicting situations, strike a balance that works with the existing site and grasp the confrontational quality between the city and nature while reconciling the resistance towards current exam-oriented pedagogy.

Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia

Continuity and Evolution
The traditional academy is not only a place for knowledge, but also as a physical presence which witnesses our evolution in history and transmission of culture.

Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia

The design of Suzhou Experimental Primary School reinterprets an integration of traditional culture of Suzhou academies and contemporary ideals in education. While the contemporary education advocates the upbringing of all-rounded students with a commitment to introduce sufficient pedagogical knowledge, it also aims at simulating a miniature of society for nourishing the younger generations. We suggested a proactive yet harmonious vertical academy to reinvent the traditional typology of education architecture.

Save this picture!
F2 platform. Image © Zhi Xia
F2 platform. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
section perspective entrance
section perspective entrance
Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia

Grouping and categorizing various functions of the school, we form 3 rather distinct courtyards by clustering standardized classroom units. These standardized units require a maximization of efficiency in layout with sufficient separation between them. Within an autonomy of grid system, every classroom fulfilling the basic educational purposes is located on the western edge of the site with an interface juxtaposing the city. These courtyards form an urban oasis within the neighboring clusters of high-rises in the new town. Also the offices for teaching staff, administration, auditorium, library, classrooms for elective courses, outdoor playground and canteen all have different area, form and massing requirements. A terracing form creates setbacks and creates groupings of multiple functions, which is arranged along the eastern edge nearby nature. The terraces form 4 groups from south to north and face the eastern mountains acting as an architectural response.

Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia
main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia

The outdoor playground is situated on the east of the site establishing an interestingdialogue with the setbacks of the architecture. More than a response, it is more like a form of respect. Also, we also connect the spaces between the east and west through a spine of communal spaces. This communal spine not only links up the entire school along the north south direction, but also acts as a buffer zone to mediate between the standardized classrooms and interactive experience spaces. While the communal spine tapers down from the south to the north, the main entrance is located at the southern side defined by a 4-story tall atrium with an abundance of natural light. Grand stairs institutionalize the act of entering the school and lead people up to the second story. The north of the entry atrium is a formal extension of the topographical change of the auditorium and possesses a semi-outdoor theatre which features punctures of irregular skylights. All these spatial settings instigate a milieu for a constructive dialogue between the students and teachers. Towards the northern end, there is a multi-layered system of spacious footbridges connecting the spaces along the east-west direction.

Save this picture!
east playground. Image © Zhi Xia
east playground. Image © Zhi Xia

Internal courtyard and external quad
The courtyard carries a symbolic meaning in traditional Chinese architecture, which confining 4 sides with views opened up to the sky. While the courtyard has a strong sense of verticality, it is effective to fence off the undesirable hustle and bustle of the city and render an absolutely quiet environment for students to learn and think. The sunshine after school is also perfect for having leisure time or doing school work in the courtyard.

Save this picture!
platforms and stairs. Image © Zhi Xia
platforms and stairs. Image © Zhi Xia

The organically arranged setbacks are a 3-dimensional interpretation of the complex Jiang Nan garden spaces. Through the introduction of communal spaces in the vertical dimension and the horizontally extended podium facing nature, the design creates a garden experience within a tight constraint of land in the dense metropolis.

Save this picture!
library. Image © Hao Chen
library. Image © Hao Chen

Compact and loose
Leaving room for tackling challenges of the outdoor activity spaces, the educational courtyards, the socially vibrant activity spaces and the communal spine form the 3 main components of the design. The compact arrangement of the teaching units compiles with code requirements and leaves more room for flexibility and adaptability in the remaining spaces. Theentire architecture extends to both the city and nature while the outdoor playground acts as an in-between mediator. The circulation spine is frequently in use while new paths and undefined activity spaces are yet to be explored by the users.

Save this picture!
F2 platform. Image © Zhi Xia
F2 platform. Image © Zhi Xia

The circulation system extends and merges into a loosely organized portion on one end. The system bleeds into an ambiguous terrain which allows more flexibility and expansibility.

Save this picture!
theater. Image © Hao Chen
theater. Image © Hao Chen

Preaching and teaching
Vertical academy is a viable mean to supplement what existing educational spaces lack. Not only does our design leverage comfort and flexibility that works well with educational purpose, it also offers possibilities for student to socialize and gain wisdom from various forms other than books.

Save this picture!
platforms and stairs. Image © Zhi Xia
platforms and stairs. Image © Zhi Xia

In the Suzhou Experimental Primary School, the social component is reinforced by a circulation space that wraps around it. This makes all the units accessible and triggers a variety of activities happening in these spaces. There is an abundant amount of social space introduced into the scheme. It not only fulfils the educational requirements, but also establishes a vibrancy within the campus. Our intention is not to see the student as mere users of the campus, but a part of the greater unity. Various depths and proportions of spaces allow a varying degree of privacy in space. The openness and flexibility of the outdoor playground and theatre serve as an important key to trigger student’s creativity and imagination both spatially and programmatically. The library provides spaces for solitude and gathering so that students could enjoy a moment of silence to read and think. Through the collision of different thoughts and ideas, children immerse themselves within an organic arrangement of garden settings.

Save this picture!
stadium. Image © Hao Chen
stadium. Image © Hao Chen

Conclusion
In recent site visit, we are pleased to see that the podiums facing the mountains were designed to have themes by the young teachers there. Like the school farm or bazaar are all uses that the design leverages. We hope various open spaces would trigger possibilities that exceed our imagination and nourish the children with great memories to be remembered for life.

Save this picture!
Main entrance . Image © Zhi Xia
Main entrance . Image © Zhi Xia

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Z+
Office
Dplus Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school China
Cite: "Experimental Primary School of Suzhou Science and Technology Town / Atelier Z+ , Dplus Studio" 03 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912370/experimental-primary-school-of-suzhou-science-and-technology-town-atelier-z-plus-dplus-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream