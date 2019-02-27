World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Luís Rebelo de Andrade
  6. 2018
  7. 3000 House / Rebelo Andrade

3000 House / Rebelo Andrade

  • 03:00 - 27 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
3000 House / Rebelo Andrade
Save this picture!
3000 House / Rebelo Andrade, © João Guimarães - JG Photography
© João Guimarães - JG Photography

© João Guimarães - JG Photography © Carlos Cezanne © João Guimarães - JG Photography © João Guimarães - JG Photography + 23

  • Architecture

    Luís Rebelo de Andrade, Joana Varajão, Filipe Ferreira

  • Structure Projects

    Tisem

  • Passive House Project

    Universidade de Aveiro - decivil

  • Photovoltaic Project

    Wayse

  • Work Coordination

    João Júlio Loureiro
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tiago Rebelo de Andrade
© Tiago Rebelo de Andrade

Text description provided by the architects. Herdade da Considerada is a tract of arid land with 500 hectares, about seven kilometers from Alcácer do Sal, dotted with cork oaks and umbrella pines. The resulting landscape is uniform in every direction and, as the architect Luís Rebelo de Andrade found on a preliminary visit, it is easier to lose your car at Herdade da Considerada than in a supermarket carpark.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães - JG Photography
© João Guimarães - JG Photography

This experience led to a key idea that informed the entire project: in the absence of geodesic markers – which nature did not offer Herdade da Considerada – it is the architecture that takes the place of the reference points that from time immemorial has guided man, complementing the landscape with a building that is overwhelmingly visible. 

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães - JG Photography
© João Guimarães - JG Photography

The house itself and the farm building were designed to minimize building times and costs and to privilege energy sustainability. The solar panels and thermal collectors produce more energy than the house consumes, for this house is averse to energy wastage.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Cezanne
© Carlos Cezanne
Save this picture!
Floor Plans and Elevation
Floor Plans and Elevation
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães - JG Photography
© João Guimarães - JG Photography

With its gable roof, doors and windows, the exterior design of the house seem as childlike as the drawings children produce even before primary school. This apparent simplicity is actually based on the collective and romantic  imagery we all share: the house on the prairie, the life of the pioneers and settlers of the American Far West, so often depicted in westerns and which live on in our constitutive memory, in spite of the time and of the intentional awareness we might have about them.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Cezanne
© Carlos Cezanne

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Luís Rebelo de Andrade
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "3000 House / Rebelo Andrade" [Casa 3000 / Luís Rebelo de Andrade] 27 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912156/3000-house-rebelo-andrade/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream