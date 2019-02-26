World
  Open Call for Proposals: Contrei live land art festival

Open Call for Proposals: Contrei live land art festival

  • 00:00 - 26 February, 2019
Open Call for Proposals: Contrei live land art festival
Contrei live - Open call for proposals
Contrei live - Open call for proposals

Open Call for Proposals
Artists, (environmental) Architects, Designers & Makers

In 2020, Contrei live is set to become an art trail of land art and artistic interventions at the intersection between art, design, architecture and landscape. It highlights the region’s landscape in an extraordinary manner, using water as the guiding principle. The project seeks to question, to amaze and create connections between locations, between generations, between art and landscape, between dream and action.

This call for proposal is an open call to artists, (landscape) architects, designers or creators to submit a first draft proposal before April 17th. More information about the procedure and proposed locations via the web page www.leiedal.be/contreilive.

  • Title

    Open Call for Proposals: Contrei live land art festival

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Ideas)

  • Organizers

    Leiedal

  • Registration Deadline

    17/04/2019 16:08

  • Submission Deadline

    17/04/2019 16:08

  • Venue

    Belgium

  • Price

    Free
This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

