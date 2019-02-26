Open Call for Proposals: Contrei live land art festival

Save this picture! Contrei live - Open call for proposals

Open Call for Proposals

Artists, (environmental) Architects, Designers & Makers

In 2020, Contrei live is set to become an art trail of land art and artistic interventions at the intersection between art, design, architecture and landscape. It highlights the region’s landscape in an extraordinary manner, using water as the guiding principle. The project seeks to question, to amaze and create connections between locations, between generations, between art and landscape, between dream and action.

This call for proposal is an open call to artists, (landscape) architects, designers or creators to submit a first draft proposal before April 17th. More information about the procedure and proposed locations via the web page www.leiedal.be/contreilive.

