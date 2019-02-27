World
  Lins Arquitetos Associados Office / Lins Arquitetos Associados

  27 February, 2019
© Joana França
  • Architects

    Lins Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    Rua Manoel Miguel dos Santos, 330 - Juazeiro do Norte / CE - Brazil

  • Category

    Offices

  • Lead Architect

    Cintia Lins e George Lins

  • Area

    592.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Joana França

  • Trainees

    Joyce de Deus, Camila Tavares, Hanna dos Santos, Samuel Melo, Alice Teles e Paula Thiers

  • Construction

    Ampla Engenharia
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. In a land of 270m², rectangular, is the headquarters of Lins Arquitetos Associados Office in Juazeiro do Norte, south of the state of Ceará. The plot of land acquired by the architects had a large macaubeira, pretty common palm tree in the region of Cariri. The entire architectural environment was developed with the intention of preserving it. 

The implantation of the building was made in a way that it generated a square in the surroundings of the tree, forming a propitious space to discussions of architecture, urbanism and related areas. The conversation is privileged by the layout arranged almost as a large circle, being in favor of discussions. This place has a large concrete bench and tables, as well as mobile benches in metal frame and wood. The architects named this place “MacAUba”, which has a monthly schedule of events.

The building was set in a pavilion style, with its major façades facing north and south, the best way in the region for sun protection and capturing the main natural ventilation. The structure takes place in twelve porticos of reinforced concrete of one meter of width, three meters of length and three meters of height each, separated twenty centimeters from each other. A greater distance, two meters, was created to be the entry of the office and the access door to macAUba place. 

The distance between these porticos is closed by a double window in metallic tiles and colorless glass, allowing several possibilities of use. The outer metal frames, when opened, change the direction of natural wind coming from east and capturing it to the interior of building allowing cross ventilation. In the ceiling, theese openings are also closed with colorless glass, bringing a lot of natural light to its interior. 

Above the pavilion, separated of the building, a butterfly roof supported on a lattice girder and, in a span of sixteen meters. The entire roof is formed of Metal frames, wooden bars and milky polycarbonate. The floor and wall coverings are local materials such as tiles, bricks and white paint. A group of native cactus, typical from the “caatinga” (typical vegetation from northeast of Brasil) and natural stones from the region, compose the landscaping next to the big “macaubeira”.

The interior of the building is an opened space, consisting of a reception, a design room and a meeting room for customer service. The meeting room can be closed through a sliding glass door, bringing privacy. Only scullery and  bathroom, which has its access from outside, are closed spaces.

The building includes all the office's design guidelines. The thermal comfort, the use of local materials and a landscaping with native plants, creating an architecture full of identity and respecting the place where it is inserted.

Project location

Lins Arquitetos Associados
